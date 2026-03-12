Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff becomes most-watched streaming original film despite mixed reviews

David Victori’s Firebreak, which was released on Netflix , has secured the third spot with an estimated 177.2 million minutes of viewership. It is followed by Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, directed by Morgan Neville and released on Prime Video, which garnered around 156.2 million minutes of viewership. Ángel Manuel Soto’s The Wrecking Crew rounds out the top five, with the Prime Video release clocking an estimated 110.6 million minutes of viewership.

It is followed by Anubhuti Kashyap's psychological thriller, Accused, which was released on Netflix on February 27. Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, the film is about a London-based gynecologist who faces serious allegations of sexual misconduct at the workplace. Accused has amassed an estimated 213.1 million minutes of viewership.

According to Variety , The Bluff has topped the Streaming Originals: Film chart, which compiled viewership data from February 27 to March 5. As per the portal, the film, which was released on Prime Video in February, has racked up an estimated 300.3 million minutes of viewership.

Actor Priyanka Chopra stepped into the fierce Bloody Mary avatar for the R-rated pirate adventure The Bluff . While the film opened to mixed reviews, it is winning the streaming race and has emerged as the most-watched original film across OTT platforms worldwide.

Fans of Priyanka Chopra are celebrating the latest update, with many saying the achievement is well deserved. One wrote, “She deserved it.. She worked so hard for this,” with another sharing, “Holy moly… she deserved it.”

“So happy for my queen,” one gushed, with another writing, “The Bluff rocks!!”. One commented, “WOW!!! Impressive”, with one sharing, “Bluff is a good watch for sure.” “The Bluff was shockingly good,” one mentioned.

More about The Bluff Set in the Cayman Islands, The Bluff unfolds against a gritty, high-octane backdrop. The film comes with some adrenaline-pumping action, with Priyanka Chopra stepping into intense sword fights and gun battles as she faces off against Karl Urban.

The Bluff tells the story of Ercell Borden (Priyanka), a fishwife living in an Eden-like Caribbean town with her son and sister-in-law. Her husband, sailor TH Borden (Ismael Cruz Córdova), has been captured by a pirate named Connor (Karl Urban), who is now hunting her to settle old scores. Forced to confront a past she had long tried to leave behind, Ercell must embrace her alter ego: Bloody Mary, a feared pirate legend, in order to protect her family.

Directed by Frank E Flowers, the film is produced by siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under the banner AGBO. The Bluff has been streaming on Prime Video since February 25. The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field, among others.