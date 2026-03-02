‘Priyanka Chopra can be vulnerable at one moment and ferociously strong the next’: SS Rajamouli praises her in The Bluff

The director also said that The Bluff is "another testament to her talent." He wrote, ".@priyankachopra is one of the few actors who can be utterly vulnerable at one moment and ferociously strong the next. #TheBluff is another testament to her talent, with lots of kick-ass stunts as well. Enjoyed the setting and the pace. Congratulations to the team…"

Actor Priyanka Chopra has received praise from filmmaker SS Rajamouli for her new film The Bluff. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Rajamouli said that Priyanka has the ability to transform from "utterly vulnerable" to "ferociously strong" within a few moments.

Priyanka will be next seen with actor Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli-directed Varanasi. Earlier in the day, her Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu also heaped praise on her performance in The Bluff. Taking to X, Mahesh penned a special note for Priyanka, stating that the actor remains in her "top form."

"#TheBluff is a well-mounted film with engaging action and emotions!!! @priyankachopra is in top form, swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance... Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work," he wrote.

What Priyank had said about her character in film Recently, speaking about her character and the film, Priyanka told Variety that the project aimed to portray pirates more realistically, distinct from popular fictional portrayals. "We are making an attempt to show what it was actually like to be a pirate in the 1700s, rather than recreating Pirates of the Caribbean. It was fascinating to research the lives of real-life pirates like the Irish woman Grace O'Malley," the actor shared.

"We shot the film in Australia, but it's set in the Cayman Islands. The pirates used the islands, located in the middle of Honduras, Mexico and Cuba, as a resting place between voyages. That made it a really diverse place, with people from far away, like Scotland, Africa and India. That was a fascinating basis for a really diverse and powerful cast," she had said.

About The Bluff The Bluff is set in the Cayman Islands. Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, the film features high-octane action, with Priyanka taking on intense sword and gun sequences opposite Karl Urban. Directed by Frank E Flowers, the film is produced by siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under the banner AGBO.

The Bluff has been streaming on Prime Video since February 25. The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field, among others.