Vijay's friend Sriman defends his ‘heart’ amid allegations of affair; supports theory he might be Trisha's ‘friend’

Numerous X (formerly Twitter) users began criticising Vijay for his alleged affair with Trisha and began making up theories about what could’ve happened. In the midst of it all, when an X user wrote, “Friend kuda irukalam (They might be friends too),” Sriman responded to the comment with a clapping emoji, seemingly agreeing with the claim.

Even as fingers were pointed at Trisha Krishnan , the two seemed to confirm rumours when they attended a wedding together in Chennai. Amid backlash, Vijay’s friend, actor Sriman, took to social media to defend the actor’s heart.

Last week, news broke that actor and TVK chief Vijay ’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, listed in her divorce petition as Sankgeetha, has filed for divorce at a Chennai court. In her petition, she alleged that he was having an affair with an unnamed actress, among other things. (Also Read: Director Mohan G Kshatriyan slammed for saying Vijay has ‘guts’ to be with Trisha; clarifies: 'Not supporting affair' )

He also posted unseen pictures of himself and Vijay on a jet ski during a film shoot and revealed the story behind it. “Nanbenda yendral Nanbenda (That's my friend),” wrote Sriman, adding, “There was only one safe water jacket, I still remember the words, nee yen jacket potuko, safe faa pudichiko (wear the jacket and stay safe), it is not swimming pool. It is deep blue sea. He wanted me to be safe, no one in set liked what he did, but that is his heart, Avar appadithaan (that’s how he is).”

Slams unkind comments against Vijay Sriman also went a step further in defending his friend Vijay while slamming ‘nameless’ and ‘faceless’ comments being made against him online. When an X user argued, “So he is ur bestie n nice kind to u does that mean he can have affair? Can we all kind hearted ladies do too?” he replied, “Your life. Your personal. Your wish.”

An X user pointed out, “If you are his true friend, guide him to do the right thing.. I have been supporting him for a long time now but decided to not do it anymore,” and the actor claimed in his reply, “You are fake. Kindly put your Aadhar face then ask question to get reply. I cannot answer to faceless profile.”

When Sriman also asked for his ‘thoughts on the recent allegations’ on Vijay, he replied, “Why should we think about it? It is their personal life, in court the law will answer, let’s read that and know.”

For the unversed, Sriman is a regular in quite a lot of Vijay’s films, including Love Today (1997), Friends (2001), Vaseegara (2003), Pokkiri (2007), Villu (2009), Master (2021), and Varisu (2023).