Ravi Mohan says ‘men are biggest victims’; Thanuja Singam hits back on behalf of ‘sister’ Aarti Ravi
Ravi Mohan took to his social media to defend himself and Kenishaa Francis. But trans activist and author Thanuja Singam had something to say.
Actor Ravi Mohan has made headlines for his personal life since announcing his separation from his wife, Aarti Ravi, in September 2024. The actor seems to have since moved on to date singer-healer Kenishaa Francis. After the couple recently received flak, he claimed that ‘men are the biggest victims’. Trans activist and author Thanuja Singam hit back on behalf of her ‘sister’ Aarti.
Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis receive fresh flak
Last week, in a joint post with Yogi Babu and Ravi Mohan Studios, Ravi and Kenishaa posted pictures from the puja ceremony of his debut directorial, An Ordinary Man. The pictures showed Ravi with the film’s lead, Yogi, but also wearing garlands and posing for pictures with Kenishaa.
“The journey begins with divine blessings,” they wrote, posting the pictures, only to receive comments like, “Journey start aagala (not)... your cinema journey it's ended,” and “Celebrities normalising extramarital affairs and being proud about it.” One person even commented, “Ravi & Kenesha walked so Vj & Trisha could run.”
Thanuja Singam hits back at Ravi Mohan for Aarti Ravi
Ravi took to his social media and seemingly addressed the backlash when he wrote, “I am quietly building my life.” He also added, “Decided to write this again : Say all you guys want to say again, since you guys think only women are right. Men are the biggest victims and even our judicial system understands that. One day you will all know my heart and what I have done for the people I love. Let a guy live please and keep your ugly thoughts to yourself. I’m going back to my lane.”
Thanuja commented under the post, writing, “Nothing seems able to make you happy or fulfilled. My sister Aarthi could have.” Some disagreed with Thanuja, stating that she knew nothing about his personal life. One person even pointed out her support for Vijay's estranged wife, Sangeeta, writing, “Don't support Aarthi Sangeetha without knowing anything.” Others seemed to agree with her, writing about how Ravi could've handled his separation better.
Ravi Mohan, Aarti Ravi’s relationship
Ravi married Aarti, the daughter of producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, in 2009. They have two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. Ravi announced his separation from his wife, Aarti, in September 2024 and filed for divorce. In January 2025, he changed from his stage name, Jayam Ravi, to his real name, Ravi Mohan.
While initially seeming to deny a relationship, Ravi and healer-singer Kenishaa made their first public appearance in May 2025 at a wedding while twinning in gold. As things escalated, the Madras High Court directed Ravi and Aarti to remove the defamatory posts they had posted against each other. The actor previously alleged mental and financial abuse in the marriage.
