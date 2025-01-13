Jayam Ravi drops his moniker after 2 decades; re-introduces himself as Ravi Mohan: ‘I move into this new chapter’

Actor Jayam Ravi is dropping his moniker after over two decades in the film industry, a name he got it due to his debut film, 2003’s Jayam. The actor announced on Monday that he would henceforth like to be known by his birth name Ravi Mohan. (Also Read: Jayam Ravi does not judge people for talking about his divorce from Aarti Ravi: ‘I can't teach…’) Jayam Ravi is entering 2025 with a name change and a whole new perspective on life.

Jayam Ravi drops moniker

Ravi released a statement on his social media asking everyone to address him by his birth name. He wrote, “Cinema is/has always been my greatest passion and the foundation of my career, a world that has shaped who I am today. As I reflect on my journey, I am filled with immense gratitude for the opportunities, love, and support that cinema and all of you have given me. I look forward to extending my support to the industry that gave me life, love, and purpose.”

He then announced that he would like to be addressed as Ravi or Ravi Mohan from now, ‘a name that deeply resonates with my personal and professional aspirations.’ He requested everyone not to address him as Jayam Ravi anymore, adding, “As I move into this new chapter, aligning my identity with my vision and values, I kindly request everyone to address me by this name and no longer as Jayam Ravi.”

He then announced the launch of his own production house named Ravi Mohan Studios: ‘a production house dedicated to discovering and championing compelling narratives that inspire, captivate, and resonate with audiences worldwide’. He also announced that all his fan clubs will now be converted to the Ravi Mohan Fans Foundation which will work towards helping those in need.

Ravi in the news recently

Ravi confirmed in 2024 after weeks of rumours that he was splitting from his wife Aarti. He married her in 2009 and they have two sons Aarav and Ayaan. Ravi filed for divorce after the separation and Aarti claimed she was taken aback by the public announcement of their separation. Last seen in the 2024 films Siren and Brother, Ravi will soon star in Kadhalika Neramillai, which will be released on January 14 for Pongal.