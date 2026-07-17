Fadnavis, Gadkari to lay foundation for ₹18,100-cr projects on July 18

Pune: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will jointly perform the ground-breaking ceremony for three projects worth ₹18,100 crore in Pune on July 18. Nagpur, Jul 12 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, inaugurates 4 Road Over Bridges (ROBs), 4 Underpasses (Subway) and 1 Road Under Bridge (RUB) jointly developed by Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MahaRail) across the state, in Nagpur on Sunday. (@CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo) (@CMOMaharashtra X)

The three projects include the 53-kilometre six-lane road between Kharadi junction and Shirur bypass, which is the first phase of the 246 km long Pune-Sambhajinagar greenfield expressway, 31.5 km road between Hadapsar and Yavat, and 53.2 km between Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur.

The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) will be the nodal agency to implement the three projects.

The state public works department (PWD) minister, Shivendraraje Bhosale, chaired a meeting on Wednesday with the Pune MLAs and MSIDC authorities to review the preparations for the ground-breaking event of the three projects. The Baramati and Shirur MPs, Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe, respectively, attended the meeting virtually.

“These three road projects have been taken up due to an increase in traffic congestion in the Pune region. A separate meeting will be organised between Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune traffic police about the movement of vehicles once work on the three projects commences,” said Bhosale.

The MSIDC managing director, Brijesh Dixit, said that all three projects would be implemented under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model.

According to Dixit, while Welspun Enterprises Ltd will construct the Kharadi-Shirur bypass project, the remaining two projects will be implemented by Montecarlo Ltd.

“In the Kharadi-Shirur bypass road project, there will be an elevated corridor of about 35 km, which will be the country’s longest elevated road corridor,” added Dixit, noting that this project will be implemented at a cost of about ₹7,000 crore.

The Hadapsar-Yavat project road, involving 31.5 km, will be widened to six lanes, of which 25 km will be an elevated corridor. The cost of this project will be over ₹5,200 crore and it will include provisions to extend the Pune Metro. The project will help ease traffic congestion on the Pune-Solapur highway.

MSIDC officials said that the 53.1 km of the Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur road would be widened into four lanes with an elevated corridor of 26.6 km. The cost of this project is over ₹5,923 crore. Once complete, the project will ensure seamless connectivity to the industrial belts of Talegaon, Chakan, and Shikrapur.