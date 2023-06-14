Bihar man, believed dead by family, found eating momos in Noida

A man from Bihar's Bhagalpur who was missing for months and believed dead by his family was found eating momos in Noida, according to media reports. A missing person case was filed in Bihar's Sultanganj police station.(Photo: Instagram/food_dynasty_)

The bizarre incident unfolded after Nishant Kumar, a resident of Naugachia in Bhagalpur district, disappeared on January 31, 2023, while he was visiting his in-laws' house for a wedding, Amar Ujala reported. His brother-in-law Ravi Shankar Singh filed a missing person case at Sultanganj police station, while Nishant's father, on the other hand, accused his son's in-laws of abduction and murder.

Amid claims and counterclaims, Ravi Shankar alleged that the family members of Nishant kept torturing his family by falsely accusing them of his murder. He said his elder uncle passed away in shock because of the serious charges levelled by Nishant's family.

How was Nishant found?

Ravi Shankar Singh said he was at a momos stall in Noida Sector 50 when he saw the shopkeeper chasing away a beggar in ragged clothes. The beggar repeatedly asked for food saying he was hungry, Singh said, adding that he felt sorry for the person and asked the shopkeeper to give him momos.

Ravi Shankar then asked the beggar his name and was stunned when the person, with a big unkempt beard and moustache, introduced himself as Nishant Kumar, son of Sachidananda Singh, a resident of Dhruvganj, Naugachia.

Ravi Shankar said he immediately dialled 100 to call the police and Nishant was taken to Sector 13 police station. Delhi Police also informed Sultanganj police station where he was reported missing months ago.

There is still no clarity on how he reached Delhi and he will be questioned in court.

“Now there is a hope that we will get justice from the court and whoever is guilty in this case, the court will take legal action,” Ravi Shankar was quoted as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail