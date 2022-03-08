Recipe: 4 delicious chutneys to enjoy with your favourite snack

The right chutney can instantly enhance the taste of your meal. The best are those that are freshly prepared at home and consumed quickly. They can be made with seasonal vegetables, fruits, and herbs, spices, mango powder or vinegar can be added to them with a little bit of sugar depending on the kind of chutney one is making. Be it samosa, pakora, sandwich or papdi chaat, your favourite crispy and spicy snack cannot be complete without a tasty chutney. (Also read: 3 lip-smacking paratha recipes you must try)

Tomato chutney, mango chutney, coconut chutney, coriander chutney, mint chutney are among some of the popular chutneys. Homemade chutneys have many health benefits as they improve digestion, appetite, speed up metabolism, good for your heart, reduce inflammation and improve blood circulation.

Here are 4 chutneys you would love to enjoy with your favourite snack.

1. Amchoor Chutney

Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur

Ingredients

1/2 cup dry mango powder

3 tbsp sugar

1 tsp black salt

1 tsp chilli powder

2 cups water

Method

* Mix all the ingredients in a bowl

*Bring the mix to a boil in a wok

*Cook till you get the right consistency

*Serve hot. Enjoy with any of your favourite fried snack

2. Sweet and sour onion chutney

Recipe by Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria

Ingredients

250g baby onions

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp salt

Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes

2 bay leaves

3 black cardamoms

1 tbsp black pepper corns

1/2 cup soaked raisins

50 g tomato puree

3/4 cup sugar

50 ml white vinegar

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

Method

* Peel the onion and keep them aside

* Heat oil in a wok and add the onions and a tsp of salt

* Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes. Add

* Add bay leaves, cardamom, black pepper corns, raisins, tomato puree and cook till the ingredients turn tender

* Add sugar and stir.

* Put vinegar and red chilli powder and cook over low heat till it's syrupy.

* Cool it and store in a glass container

3. Pineapple chutney

Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur

Ingredients

Pineapple diced – 2 cups

Salt – to taste

Chilly powder – ½tsp

Roasted cumin powder – 1 tsp

curry leaves – few sprigs

Vinegar – 6 tbsp

Sugar – ½cup

Method

For pineapple chutney heat a pan and add chopped pineapple, salt, chilly powder, roasted cumin powder. Curry leaves, vinegar and sugar. Lower the flame and cover it to cook for 5 minutes. Remove the cover and cook till the syrup lightly coats the pineapple. Remove and serve hot or cold with chilla.

4. Street style green chutney

Recipe by TV actress Erica Fernandes (Instagram/iam_ejf)

Ingredients

2 bunches of coriander leaves

1 handful of mint leaves

8 tbsp of salted boondi (you can use sev as an alternative)

2 tbsp roasted channa dal/roasted Bengal grams(you can use roasted peanuts if you like)

8-10 green chillies or according to your spice preference

1 pc of ginger

8 pods of garlic

1 tsp of jeera (cumin seeds)

Lemon juice of one big lemon

Black salt or rock salt

Method

First put the boondi and roasted channa dal in a few teaspoons of cold water so they turn a little soft and become easy to blend. Then blend all the ingredients together and enjoy your thick, yummy and vibrant green chutney. Some like to add curd or grated coconut to it but I prefer it without. If you add curd avoid adding water but consume within a day or two because the storage life is not much when curd is added.