3 lip-smacking paratha recipes you must try

Who doesn't like a hot, crispy and spicy paratha with their favourite accompaniments like curd, pickle and salad? One of India's most popular breakfast dishes, parathas can be prepared in jiffy when the hunger strikes at any time of the day.

Whether you are looking for a chatpati aloo paratha recipe or a protein-packed one, we suggest these three parathas that you can try making in the morning or for a quick dinner tonight.

1. Aloo paratha

(Recipe by chef Kunal Kapur)

Aloo paratha(Chef Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients

Dough

2 cups Whole wheat flour (Atta)

a generous pinch Salt

3/4 cup Water

Stuffing

1 1/2 cup Potato (boiled & mashed)

3/4 tsp Salt

3/4 tsp Red chilly powder

1 1/2 tsp Cumin

1 tbsp Coriander seeds

2 tsp Ginger chopped

1 no Green chilly chopped

1 tbsp Coriander chopped

1/2 tbsp each side Desi Ghee

Method

In a bowl add atta, salt, and water to make a dough. Give it a rest for 10 mins. For the stuffing mix all the ingredients except ghee.

Divide the dough into equal balls of the size of a golf ball. Gently roll it or using your hands spread it 3inches in diameter. Now using a spoon place a generous helping of the stuffing in the dough and close it.

Roll it again. Heat a pan and cook on both sides. Apply ghee and again cook on both sides. Remove and serve hot.

2. Spinach cheese paratha

(Recipe by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria)

Spinach cheese paratha(Pankaj Bhadouria)

Ingredients

1 cup all purpose flour

1 cup wheat flour

Salt, black pepper, oregano, paprika

1 tsp chopped garlic

1/2 cup chopped onions

250 gm chopped spinach

Mozzarella Cheese

Method

In a bowl, add all purpose flour, wheat flour, water and a pinch of salt to prepare dough.

Heat some oil in a wok and add garlic, chopped onion and salt as per taste. Cook till it turns translucent.

Add spinach. Add 1 tsp black pepper 1 tsp oregano, 1 tsp paprika. Cook till spinach is wilted. Add 1 cup mozzarella cheese after spinach is cooled down.

Divide the dough into balls. Roll it a bit and put the stuffing and close it in a square shape. Roll it again. Heat a tawa and cook on both sides using oil or ghee. Serve it hot.

3. Chana dal paratha

(Recipe by Pankaj Bhadouria)

Chana dal paratha(Pankaj Bhadouria)

Ingredients

2 cups soaked Bengal gram lentil

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

Pinch of asafoetida

10-12 garlic cloves

4-5 whole red chillies

red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Green chillies and coriander leaves

Method

In a pressure cooker, heat oil and add cumin seeds, hing, chopped garlic cloves, red chillies and salt to taste and 1 tsp red chilli powder. Add 1/4 cup water and close the lid. Pressure cook for two whistles.

Cool and grind to a coarse mix. Add chopped green chillies and coriander to the stuffing.

Prepare a flour dough, cut it into balls, roll it a bit and put the stuffing inside it and roll again. Heat a pan and cook on both sides using oil. Serve it hot.