Healthy Breakfast Recipe: This dosa made from poha and moong dal is to die for

What happens when you are craving to have a crispy, flavourful dosa in the morning but have ingredients for Poha? This fusion dosa recipe posted on Instagram page of Tarla Dalal Recipes combines poha and moong dal to form a super-healthy breakfast option.

The batter of this dosa doesn't need to be fermented but requires soaking time of around 1.5 hours. You can even have this as an evening-time snack or serve it as a party snack.

Poha Yellow Moong Dal Dosa

Soaking time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Preparation Time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Total Time: 2 hours 20 minutes

Makes 12 dosas

Ingredients

For Poha Yellow Moong Dal Dosa

1 cup thick beaten rice (jada poha)

3/4 cup yellow moong dal (split yellow gram) , washed and drained

1 tsp fenugreek (methi) seeds

1/2 cup grated coconut

1 tsp finely chopped green chillies

1/2 tsp finely chopped ginger (adrak)

1/4 cup finely chopped coriander (dhania)

1/2 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

Salt to taste

Ghee for cooking

For Serving The Poha Yellow Moong Dal Dosa

Coconut chutney

Sambhar

Method

Combine the poha, yellow moong dal and fenugreek seeds in enough water in a deep bowl and soak it for 1 hour 30 minutes. Drain well.

Blend in a mixer along with coconut and 1 cup of water till smooth.

Transfer the mixture into a deep bowl, add all the other ingredients and mix well.

Heat a non-stick tava (griddle), sprinkle a little water on the tava (griddle) and wipe it off gently using a cloth.

Pour a ladleful of the batter on it and spread it in a circular motion to make a 175 mm. (7”) diameter circle.

Smear a little ghee over it and along the edges and cook on a medium flame till the dosa turns brown in colour.

Turn over and cook again till the other side gets cooked as well.

Fold over to make a semi-circle or a roll.

Repeat with the remaining batter to make 11 more dosas.

Serve immediately with coconut chutney and sambhar.

Benefits

Easy to digest and packed with proteins, yellow moong dal is an integral part of Indian kitchen. The dal is known to improve metabolism and is a great food for heart health and lowering blood pressure. Then it has minerals, potassium, magnesium, iron, folate, vitamin B6 apart from being rich in fibre. As for poha, it is not considered one of the healthiest breakfast options without any reason. Rich in anti-oxidants and essential vitamins, it is also gluten free and is a must for diabetics and those who have skin issues.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/Tarla Dalal Recipes)