Raksha Bandhan 2021: Try out this coconut truffle recipe this Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner and on this day the bonds between brothers and sisters is celebrated. This year the festival will take place on August 22, which falls on a Sunday. On this occasion sisters' tie a rakhi on their brothers' hand , the brother in return present his sister with a gift and promises to protect her and be by her side for as long as he lives.

This festival is also marked by indulging in several delicious dishes and desserts like kaju katli, kaju barfi, kalakand, imirti and many more, however if you are bored with the traditional desserts and want to whip up a new treat in a matter of minutes this coconut truffle recipe shared by Chef Ranveer Brar is perfect for you to add some sweetness to this already loved up festival. Check it out:

Coconut Truffle Ingredients

1 Packet biscuit of your choice

¾ cup Desiccated coconut

1 cup Condensed milk

For Garnish

1 cup Coconut flakes, toasted

Method to prepare:

Take biscuits in a mixer jar, and blend to a fine powder.

Take a bowl and add the biscuit powder, desiccated coconut and condensed milk.

Start mixing and form dough.

Start making small balls out of this mixture and roll them in toasted coconut flakes.

Place the balls on a lined tray and keep it in the refrigerator to set.

Once set, serve cold.

The Chef also shared some important notes alerting that if the mixture is crumbly and is not forming the dough properly, you can a spoon of condensed milk and try kneading it again. But don't add too much as it will make the truffle balls too sweet.

If the truffle balls are still not holding their shape, add condensed milk and biscuit powder in equal proportions to make firm dough, then form the laddoos.

(Recipe courtesy by Chef Ranveer Brar)

