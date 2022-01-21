Home / Trending / Kanpur eatery cooks coloured samosas, video sparks mixed reactions
trending

Kanpur eatery cooks coloured samosas, video sparks mixed reactions

The video of the Kanpur eatery cooking coloured samosas was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the coloured samosas.(Instagram/@youtubeswadofficial)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the coloured samosas.(Instagram/@youtubeswadofficial)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 03:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Samosa is an all-time favourite street food for many. The Internet is also filled with various videos that show people giving a twist to this classic dish. While some of those creations leave people impressed, others irk them. There is now latest addition to the list of samosa-related fusion dishes and a video showcasing the preparation of the dish has now left people with mixed reactions.

Food blogger Gaurav Wasan took to Instagram to share the video. “Pappu ji ke colour wale Samose. Food colour is applied on samosa to differentiate between the varieties. Ever had these??” he wrote while posting the video. He also added several hashtags including Kanpur to indicate about the location of the eatery.

Take a look at the video that shows a man frying the coloured samosas:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 35,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions. While some expressed their appreciation with comments like “Wow” and “amazing,” a few were not impressed with this twist.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram kanpur
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out