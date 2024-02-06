Rose Day 2024: The month of love is here. Every year, February is celebrated as the month of love. This is that time of the year when lovers shower each other with gifts, affection and a lot of love. Valentine's week – the week of love – is observed from February 7 to February 14. February 14 is Valentine's Day – the day of love. February 7 is observed as Rose Day. The flower rose holds a lot of significance in love – it is usually presented by one lover to another to dedicate their passion, romance and love. While different colours of roses hold different significance, roses denote romance, respect, purity and love. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, images, messages, quotes, to share on this day

Every year, Rose Day is observed by people by gifting roses to each other. As we gear up to kickstart the week of love with Rose Day on February 7, here are a few wishes, quotes and images that you can share with your beloved and let them know how much they mean to you.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Rose Day 2024: Decode the meaning of different rose colours this Valentine Week

Happy Rose Day wishes to make your day extra special:

Happy Rose Day to you and your beloved. May every day be as beautiful and fragrant as the rose.

“The optimist sees the rose and not its thorns; the pessimist stares at the thorns, oblivious to the rose.” – Kahlil Gibran

Rose Day is observed on February 7.

“Forgiveness is the scent that the rose leaves on the heel that crushes it.” – Anonymous

Rose Day marks the start of Valentine's Week.

Gift your love of life with a rose and let her know how much they mean to you. Happy Rose Day, today and every other day.

“True friendship is like a rose, we don’t realise its beauty until it fades.” – Anonymous

On Rose Day, people express their affection for each other by gifting roses.

“The world is a rose, smell it, and pass it to your friends.” – Persian Proverb

Rose Day is followed by Propose Day.

Giving roses to the ones you love needs no excuse. But on Rose Day, ensure to gift a bouquet of roses to them. Have a great day!

“The rose is a rose from the time it is a seed to the time it dies. Within it, at all times, it contains its whole potential. It seems to be constantly in the process of change: Yet at each state, at each moment, it is perfectly all right as it is.” – Paulo Coelho

Different colours of roses have different meanings.

“Take time to smell the roses.” – Proverb

Happy Rose Day to everyone!

Have a great day with the one you love. May your life be filled with roses, and devoid of thorns.