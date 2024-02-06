Rose Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day? Check out date, history and significance

Rose Day 2024: Love is in the air as the long-awaited Valentine's week is just around the corner. The world turns a vibrant shade of red at this time of year, symbolising love. People who have found their true love celebrate the day with their special someone and make a lifelong commitment to each other. Valentine's Day shows us the value of love and how it can overcome all obstacles. The celebrations begin on February 7 with Rose Day and end on February 14, Valentine's Day. Everything you need to know about Rose Day in Valentine's Week.(Freepik)

Rose Day marks the start of the romantic season as singles and couples go out to celebrate their passion and commitment. The centrepiece of the first day of Valentine's week is an exquisite bouquet of roses that fills the air with enchanting floral scents and brightens our day with their captivating hues. From history to significance, here is everything you need to know about the first day of Valentine's week. (Also read: Rose Day 2024: From gulab kheer to halwa, 5 delectable rose-infused recipes to make on this day )

Rose Day 2024: Date and history

Rose Day will be celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm on Wednesday, February 7. In Roman mythology, roses were a symbol of mystery and passion, especially in relation to Venus, the goddess of beauty and love. In Eastern civilisations such as Asian and Arabic cultures, roses are associated with love, perhaps because of their sweet scent and beautiful colours. It is often believed that the Victorians were the first to show their love for each other by giving roses as a token of their affection. Since then, February 7 has been recognised as Rose Day, a day to celebrate the giving and receiving of roses.

Significance of Rose Day

Valentine's Week begins on Rose Day, which is a global emblem of love and affection. It's a day set aside to convey sentiments and feelings, especially romantic ones, using the ageless rose as a symbol of love. Rose Day establishes the tone for the week-long celebration of love that precedes Valentine's Day. One can choose to give a bouquet of colourful roses to represent a range of feelings, or one can give a single red rose to convey profound affection. It's a meaningful and treasured occasion for friends and lovers alike, serving as a lovely reminder to treasure and respect the unique relationships in our lives.