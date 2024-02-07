Happy Propose Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your partner

Valentine's Week is here. As the Week of Love begins, couples celebrate by surprising their partners with gifts, romantic dates, flowers, chocolates and more. While Valentine's Day falls on February 14, the celebrations begin on February 7 with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day on February 8. As the name suggests, on Propose Day, people pop the question of forever to a special someone or ask a potential lover to be their partner. People in love confess their romantic feelings by planning dates or arranging surprises. However, one should confirm the other person's feelings before taking this big step to avoid making someone uncomfortable. Happy Propose Day 2024: Check out these wishes, images, SMS, greetings and more to celebrate Propose Day. (HT Photo)

But if you and your partner are sure about each other, Propose Day is the best time to take your relationship forward. You can make the day extra special by wishing your partner a Happy Propose Day on social media. Check out the wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and greetings we have compiled inside.

Happy Propose Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

Loving you has made me become a better person. I want to grow old with you. Happy Propose Day!

I loved you yesterday, I love you today, and I will love you tomorrow. I promise to be with you forever. Happy Propose Day.

I knew you were my soulmate from the day I first met you. Thanks for coming into my life and making it beautiful. Happy Propose Day.

You have seen my imperfections and insecurities and still chose to be with me. I will love you always. Happy Propose Day.

You are the music in my life. You make all the mundane things beautiful. Your laugh is like a symphony that I can never get enough of. Happy Propose Day, my love.

Today, I promise you a lifetime of never-ending love and togetherness. Happy Propose Day.

I promise to cherish and love you forever. I promise to fill your life with happiness and stay by your side in times of difficulties. I love you. Happy Propose Day.

I want to welcome you into my life with wide open arms. You make my life meaningful and beautiful. Happy Propose Day.

Would you share the rest of your life with me? I promise we will make the best of every moment. Happy Propose Day!

Valentine's Week is here. Love is already in the air, and in my life, because of you. Happy Propose Day, My love.