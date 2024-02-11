 Happy Hug Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp status - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Happy Hug Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your partner

Happy Hug Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your partner

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Feb 11, 2024 09:51 AM IST

Happy Hug Day 2024 Wishes and Images: Check out these wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and more to celebrate Hug Day on February 12.

Happy Hug Day 2024: Valentine's Week is all about spending a week full of love and joy with your partner. While Valentine's Day falls on February 14, the celebrations begin on February 7. Each day is an opportunity to express your love for someone special. After celebrating Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), and Promise Day (February 11), we are now ready for the sixth day of the Valentine's Week - Hug Day. It falls on February 12. Hug Day is an opportunity to embrace your partner or loved one and let them know how much they mean to you. You can make it extra special by sending them wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and messages. Check out our curated list inside.

Happy Hug Day 2024 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your partner on February 12. (HT Photo)
Wishing you and your partner a happy, love-filled and exciting Hug Day. (HT Photo)
Happy Hug Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

I wish I could hug you right now and express all the love that I feel for you in that embrace. You are special now and will always be. Happy Hug Day.

Hug Day is the sixth day of the Valentine's Week. (HT Photo)
We might not be together, but your warm hugs are still with me, supporting and holding me. Missing you so much today. Happy Hug Day!

I send my love and wish to keep you in my arms in a comforting hug all day wearing off your worries. Happy Hug Day, my love.

Hug Day falls on February 12. (HT Photo)
A long, tight and warm hug is the best medicine for all the pains in life. That is why; here I am to hug you tight today and forever. Happy Hug Day!

A hug warms up your soul and makes you feel safe. I want to keep you in my arms forever. Happy Hug Day.

Hug Day is marked by couples during the Valentine's Week to celebrate the simple yet meaningful act of hug between lovers. (HT Photo)
Hug has the power to end fights, remove our worries, and fix our anxieties, making everything right. Happy Hug Day.

There is always a shoulder for me to lean on where you are! A hug that can fill me with love is always there, where you are! Happy Hug Day, darling.

On Hug Day, you can let your partner know how much their hug means to you on happy and sad days. (HT Photo)
Your embrace heals my soul. It is my love drug. My love, I wish I was always in your arms. Happy Hug Day.

A hug from someone special means the whole world, and my darling, for me, that special someone is you. I wish you the happiest Hug Day.

Wish your partner on Hug Day with these sweet messages and wishes. (HT Photo)
Your arms are my safe space, your smile is my sunshine, and your presence in my life is my happy pill. Happy Hug Day.

