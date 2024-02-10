Valentine’s Week is celebrated over a span of seven days, starting from February 7 to February 14 but it is not just meant for couples, instead it is also meant to celebrate ourselves and engage in self-love because how can be love someone else whole-heartedly if we don’t love ourselves first? During these seven days of romantic celebrations, Hug Day is celebrated annually, two days before Valentine’s Day is marked. Hug Day 2024: Date, history and significance of sixth day of Valentine's Week (Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash)

Date:

Hug Day is celebrated on February 12 every year. This is one of the most-awaited days of Valentine’s Week as it spreads the language of love, safety and how love can cut through even thick loneliness.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

History:

The concept of Hug Day emerged as an integral part of Valentine's Week and as a way to celebrate the power of physical touch or embrace in expressing affection and love. It serves as a reminder of the importance of physical touch in nurturing relationships and fostering emotional well-being hence, while the exact origin of Hug Day is not clear, it became popularised as a part of the modern Valentine's Week celebrations where people often exchange hugs with their loved ones, friends and even strangers as a gesture of goodwill and kindness.

Significance:

Hug Day celebrates the importance of embracing each other in love and not just meant for couples. Hug Day can be celebrated by everyone where all you need to do is go and hug the person you love and it can be even family or friends.

A hug can say a lot without saying anything at all and a hug means embracing each other and making it safe and happy for the other person. It is seen that a long hug can release Oxytocin from the brain as a happiness chemical, which can instantly lift the mood and make a person happy.

A hug also celebrates love and affection so, next time when you have a lot to say to a person you love but you cannot find the right words to express, just give them a long hug. Remember, while it is great to find someone who can love us and think of a forever with them, learning to love ourselves and the ones around us including family and friends is also a blessing.