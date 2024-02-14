Happy Valentine’s Day 2024 Live Updates: How the world is celebrating the special day of love, all you want to know
Valentine's Day is finally here, the biggest day for couples all over the world to express their affection for each other, strengthen their bonds and make special memories. The special day dedicated to your loved one is celebrated every year on February 14. On Valentine's Day, couples exchange gifts, send greeting cards, enjoy romantic dinners, and spend quality time with their loved ones, celebrating the beauty of their relationships. While there are many origin stories to Valentine's Day, it is said to be originated from the Roman festival of Lupercalia which is held in mid-February. One of the legends associated with the festival says St Valentine was executed on February 14 as a punishment for performing secret marriages to save the husbands from going to war, as they were banned by Roman emperor Claudius II.
Discover çhemistry with your partner with this fun Google Doodle game
If you are wondering how to start the biggest day of love, just click on this fun Google Doodle to get matched to your own chemical element avatar and make some great bonds. Read more
Who was St. Valentine's?
St Valentine who lived in ancient Rome performed weddings for soldiers against the emperor's orders. He did it to save people from going to war. He was executed on February 14 as a punishment for doing that. He is celebrated as the patron saint of love, couples, and marriage. Read more