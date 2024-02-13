Valentine's Day 2024: 4 trendy and budget-friendly fashion tips to elevate your V-Day look

If you’re still recovering from the holiday splurge - this would be the right time to remind you that Valentine’s Day is here and Cupid's arrow is set perfectly to strike on the horizon. Without burning a hole in your pocket, let's buckle up and grab your best fit to crank up the heat for that epic V-Day date. Looking “wow” is sometimes perceived as a luxury, but don't worry, it doesn’t have to be! Luckily, if you’re standing in front of your closet with zero Valentine’s Day outfit ideas, we have got your back with a range of beautiful and versatile outfit ideas to suit the occasion. This list is bound to boost your confidence and approach your date ‘in style’ and ‘flair’. This V-Day, let’s dress in impress and stress less. (Also read: Valentine's Day 2024: Romantic makeup ideas for the perfect date night look) Check out budget-friendly fashion tips to help elevate your V-Day look without emptying your wallet. (Instagram)

Budget-friendly fashion tips for Valentine's Day

Neha Jain, Designer at Latin Quarters shared with HT Lifestyle some budget-friendly V-Day dressing hacks and styling tips which will definitely spice up your whole look to the next level.

1. Blushing in pink layers

We know you are still blushing from the thrill of that surprise date, but why not let your outfit join in on the fun? Pink or peach is a timeless classic that we often have tucked away in our wardrobe. Style it up with a cute bow you can easily find in your drawer. Then, add a touch of pink blush to your cheeks and let your lips shine with glitter. To finish off this look, slip into a pair of wedges crafted in a soft oat colour and make your outfit pop with personality!

2. Reviving christmas reds

We’ve all heard about the ‘LBD’ but it's time to dish out the Little Red Dress from the back of your wardrobe after your Xmas rendezvous. If you’re more for a top vibe then a nicely fitted red top paired with chic beige mini skirt and knee-high kitten boots is perfect for a dash of sass. Add a burst of colour with a lively crossbody sling. Keep your hair in a playful half bun, and opt for a "barely there" makeup look that lets your natural beauty shine. And, oh, don't hold back on the mascara!

3. Keep it simple yet sophisticated

Planning a 'Galentines’ with your girlies? Don't think much about the fit because “simple is always sophisticated. How? Picture a cute corset top flawlessly paired with a knee-length denim skirt, But wait, the magic doesn't stop there! Sprinkle in some sparkle with delicate, understated jewellery to elevate your outfit. You can finish the look with a cropped bomber jacket and white sneakers or for an evening look switch out the jacket with an oversized coat with rolled-up sleeves and some stilettos. Leave your hair loose in long beachy curls and add a touch of shimmering eyeshadow in neutral tones for a soft, romantic look.

4. Set the night ablaze

If you’re just a girl standing in front of your wardrobe wondering what to wear then let’s skip to the glittery dress that stole the show during the festive season. Nothing screams ‘sexy and confident’ like slipping into that dazzling number for your Valentine's Day date. Pair it with bold earrings and flashy silver or gold heels to amp up the fun. Keep your makeup fresh and nude for that effortlessly cool vibe. With this killer outfit, you are all set to rock Valentine's Day with your favourite person in tow!