Makar Sankranti colours 2024: Yellow to green; celeb-inspired outfit ideas for the harvest festival

In India, Makar Sankranti is an important festival that honours the Sun God and marks the end of winter. It is also known by the name of "harvest festival" and marks the sun's entry into the sign of Capricorn. On Monday, January 15, the auspicious occasion will be commemorated with much fanfare and fervour this year. The event heralds the start of longer days as the sun advances northward, a period of time known as Uttarayan that is seen to be extremely auspicious. This festival is known by different names in different parts of India: Poush Songkranti in Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Telangana; Makara Sankranti in Uttar Pradesh; Pongal in Tamil Nadu; Uttarayana in Gujarat and Rajasthan; Maghi in Haryana and Punjab. (Also read: Best places in India to experience Makar Sankranti ) Makar Sankranti 2024: Celeb-inspired outfit ideas for the harvest festival(Instagram)

Hindu rituals and worship pay special attention to colour. The scriptures state that wearing certain colours on festival days is extremely auspicious. On the day of Makar Sankranti, wearing clothes in these colours brings blessings from Shanidev as well as from all the gods and goddesses. Check out the auspicious colours and celebrity-inspired outfits for your perfect Sankranti look.

Celeb-inspired outfit ideas for Makar Sankranti

Red

The Hindu religion regards the colour red as a sign of good fortune. The goddess Lakshmi bestows favours on those who wear red. Kriti Sanon's red sari is the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. The red and gold printed motif on the white background of her fabric is simply stunning. Drape it elegantly like Kriti and team it with a matching blouse and gold traditional jewellery for the perfect festive look.

Yellow

Lord Vishnu and Devguru Brihaspati are associated with the colour yellow. On Makar Sankranti, wear yellow clothes as Jupiter is the planet associated with spirituality and religion according to astrology. Katrina Kaif's elegant yellow sari is perfect for Makar Sankranti. It features a luxurious organza fabric and a captivating yellow colour. She paired it with a matching V-neckline, statement gold earrings and a messy bun for a stunning look.

Orange

In Hinduism, orange or saffron is considered extremely auspicious. These colours have great significance in Hinduism as they are symbols of fire and bring blessings from the sun god. Aditi Rao Hydari is known for her elegant and stylish dressing sense. And her stunning orange sari is no exception and is sure to win your heart. Pair it with a full-sleeved blouse and bold statement earrings for a glamorous ethnic look.

Pink

The colour pink is associated with good luck and is considered particularly sacred to the goddess Lakshmi. This colour is also seen as a sign of positivity and love. Jhnvi Kapoor is a total fashionista and her stunning pink saree is a must have for this festive season. It features mesmerising floral motifs and sequin embroidery, making it a complete shopstopper. Team it with a sleeveless blouse and an emerald choker for a glamorous look.

Green

Green colour is very dear to Lord Ganapati and worshipping him wearing green colour also pleases Lord Shiva. Sequins are trendy and who can slay fashion trends better than the OG Kajol. The stunning actress wore a dazzling green shimmering saree by Manish Malhotra and left us swooning. Pair it with chic accessories and flawless makeup and you have the perfect festive look.

Black

Wearing black on any festival or auspicious occasion is considered unlucky in Hinduism; however, wearing black on this particular day is only customary in Maharashtra. Talking about traditional fashion and not mentioning the queen of ethnic looks, Madhuri Dixit is not possible. The stunning actress wore a golden organza saree and paired it with a black blouse with full sleeves. With golden Indian jewellery and glamorous make-up, she turned heads.