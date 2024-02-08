Valentine’s Day: 8 smart lights to amp up your romantic abode

Valentine's Day is a day to show your affection for your loved ones. A nice way to do so is to set the mood with soft and romantic perfect lighting. Enter the world of smart lights. These lights offer versatility, convenience and ambiance to transform your home into a romantic haven. Smart lights offer a convenient and versatile way to enhance your Valentine's Day home decor and create memorable experiences. Whether you prefer vibrant colour-changing bulbs, sleek LED strips, or stylish smart panels, there's a smart lighting solution to suit your style and budget. Make Valentine’s Day more romantic with these top 8 smart lights.

With easy-to-use apps and seamless integration with popular smart home platforms, controlling your lights has never been easier. Smart bulbs revolutionize home lighting, offering convenience, energy efficiency, and customization like never before. With features such as remote control, dimming options, and colour-changing capabilities, smart bulbs allow users to tailor their lighting to suit their preferences and mood. Moreover, smart bulbs are energy-efficient, consuming less power than traditional incandescent bulbs and often lasting longer.

So, elevate your Valentine's Day celebration with the perfect lighting and make your day of love truly unforgettable. Whether you're planning a cosy dinner for two or a heartfelt evening with friends and family, these top smart lights will elevate your Valentine's Day decor and create unforgettable moments. In case you have made up your mind to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved ones at the comfort of your home, here are our top choices of smart lights.

1. Philips Hue Smart Bulbs

B08YNF4F5W

Philips Hue smart bulbs are renowned for their exceptional quality and versatility. With a wide range of options including colour-changing bulbs, dimmable white bulbs, and ambient lighting strips, Philips Hue allows you to customize your in house lighting to suit any mood or occasion. Having that said, it is just a perfect fit for your Valentine’s Day celebration as well. Sync your lights with the Philips Hue app along with smart home assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant to control them with simple voice commands or through your smartphone and create a perfect romantic atmosphere by adjusting the colour and brightness to set the mood just right.

Specifications of Philips Hue Smart Bulbs:

Brand: Philips

Light Type: LED

Special Feature: Colour Changing

Wattage: 9 Watts

Light Colour: 16 million colours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Great quality Dependence on Internet Connection Customizable Lighting

2. Wipro 9W B22D WiFi LED Smart Bulb

B095SWYF6M

The Wipro 9W B22D WiFi LED Smart Bulb stands out as a beacon of innovation in the realm of home lighting solutions. With its advanced technology and user-friendly features, this smart bulb offers unparalleled convenience and versatility. Equipped with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, users can effortlessly control the bulb from anywhere using the Wipro Next Smart Home app, available for both Android and iOS devices. Whether at home or on the go, adjusting brightness levels, setting schedules, and changing colours is as simple as a few taps on a smartphone screen. Additionally, compatibility with popular voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant enables hands-free operation, adding an extra layer of convenience to daily routines.

Specifications of Wipro 9W B22D WiFi LED Smart Bulb:

Brand: Wipro

Light Type: LED

Special Feature: Dimmable

Wattage: 9 Watts

Light Colour: Warm White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy Efficiency Compatibility Customization

3. Nanoleaf Shapes WiFi and Thread Smart RGBW 16M+ Color LED Dimmable Gaming and Home Decor Wall Lights

B08K87XT4L

Nanoleaf Canvas smart light panels are a unique and stylish addition to any home decor. These modular panels can be arranged in endless configurations to create custom designs and patterns that complement your Valentine's Day theme. With built-in colour-changing capabilities and dynamic lighting effects, Nanoleaf Canvas panels offer an immersive lighting experience that will impress your loved ones. Control your Nanoleaf lights with the intuitive smartphone app or integrate them with your existing smart home setup for seamless automation and convenience.

Specifications of Nanoleaf Shapes WiFi and Thread Smart RGBW 16M+ Color LED Dimmable Gaming and Home Decor Wall Lights:

Brand: Nanoleaf

Light Type: LED

Special Feature: Dimmable

Wattage: 15 Watts

Light Colour: Multicolor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid RGBW lighting Slight pricey Gaming enhancement

4. HomeMate Wi-Fi Multicolour Smart LED Strip Kit

B07HRXS7YD

Elevate your Valentine's Day ambiance with the HomeMate Wi-Fi Multicolour Smart LED Strip Kit. This versatile lighting solution adds a touch of romance and sophistication to any space with its vibrant colours and customizable settings. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, control the LED strips effortlessly using the HomeMate app on your smartphone or tablet. Create the perfect mood for your celebration by adjusting brightness, choosing from a spectrum of colours, or setting dynamic lighting effects to dance to your favourite music. The easy installation process ensures hassle-free setup, allowing you to transform your home into a romantic haven in no time. Whether you're planning a cosy dinner for two or hosting a gathering with friends, the HomeMate Wi-Fi Multicolour Smart LED Strip Kit sets the stage for an unforgettable Valentine's Day experience filled with love and ambiance.

Specification of HomeMate Wi-Fi Multicolour Smart LED Strip Kit:

Brand: HomeMate

Light Type: LED

Special Feature: Colour changing

Wattage: 30 Watts

Light Colour: Multicolor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multicolour option Limited timespan Ease of installation

5. Gesto 300 LED Strip Lights with Adaptor|Music Sync RGB Strip Lights

B0BX6ZMQSY

Amplify your Valentine's Day celebrations with Gesto 300 LED Strip Lights. These vibrant RGB strip lights come with a convenient adaptor and offer music sync functionality, enhancing any romantic setting with dynamic lighting effects that dance to the rhythm of your favourite tunes. With easy installation and a versatile design, these strip lights can be effortlessly placed around any room to create a captivating atmosphere for your celebration. Control the colours, brightness, and lighting patterns using the included remote or sync with your smartphone for convenient adjustments via the Gesto app. Whether you're planning a romantic dinner for two or hosting a lively gathering with friends, Gesto 300 LED Strip Lights add a touch of magic to your Valentine's Day festivities, setting the stage for unforgettable moments filled with love and joy.

Specification of Gesto 300 LED Strip Lights with Adaptor|Music Sync RGB Strip Lights:

Brand: Gesto

Light Type: LED

Special Feature: Dimmable, Waterproof

Wattage: 6 Watts

Light Colour: Multicolor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Music Sync feature Little complex to install RGB Lighting

6. Sengled Smart Light Bulbs

B08X6C5VWM

Illuminate your Valentine's Day with Sengled Smart Light Bulbs, the perfect addition to your romantic celebrations. These innovative bulbs offer customizable lighting options to set the mood just right for your special occasion. With the Sengled Home app or voice commands via popular smart home assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant, you can effortlessly adjust brightness levels, change colours, and create personalized lighting scenes to enhance your Valentine's Day ambiance. Whether you're planning an intimate dinner for two or a cosy movie night in, Sengled Smart Light Bulbs provide versatile lighting solutions to complement any setting. Plus, their energy-efficient design helps you save on electricity bills while reducing your environmental footprint. Make this Valentine's Day unforgettable with the magical glow of Sengled Smart Light Bulbs, transforming your home into a romantic haven filled with love and warmth.

Specification of Sengled Smart Light Bulbs:

Brand: Sengled

Light Type: LED

Special Feature: Dimmable, Waterproof

Wattage: 9 Watts

Light Colour: Multicolor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Remote controlled operation Slight pricey Long lifespan

7. Tapo TP-Link L920-5 Smart LED Light Strip

B09FSTVWFF

Light up your Valentine's Day with the Tapo TP-Link L920-5 Smart LED Light Strip, a versatile and vibrant addition to your home decor. With customizable colours, brightness levels, and dynamic lighting effects, this smart LED light strip allows you to create the perfect ambiance for your romantic celebrations. Easily control the lights using the Tapo app on your smartphone or through voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, making it effortless to set the mood with just a few taps or words. The adhesive backing and flexible design of the light strip make installation a breeze, allowing you to place it anywhere in your home to enhance your Valentine's Day festivities.

Specification of Tapo TP-Link L920-5 Smart LED Light Strip:

Brand: Tapo

Light Type: LED

Special Feature: No Hub Required, PU coating, 3M adhesive,

Wattage: 20.5 Watts

Light Colour: Multicolor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart connectivity Dependence on wifi Easy installation

8. Philips Hue Lightstrip

B014H2OXYU

Illuminate your Valentine's Day with the Philips Hue Lightstrip, an innovative lighting solution that adds a touch of romance to any setting. With its flexible design and vibrant colours, this LED lightstrip allows you to create custom lighting effects to enhance your celebrations. Whether you're planning a romantic dinner for two or a cosy night in, the Philips Hue Lightstrip can be easily adjusted using the intuitive Philips Hue app or voice commands with virtual assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the mood with soft, warm tones.

Specification of Philips Hue Lightstrip:

Brand: Philips

Light Type: LED

Special Feature: No Hub Required, PU coating, 3M adhesive,

Wattage: 20.5 Watts

Light Colour: Multicolor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable lighting Dependency on Bridge Expandability

Top 3 features for you

Smart lights Wattage Light Colour Special Feature Philips Hue Smart Bulbs 9 Watts 16 million colours Colour changing Wipro 9W B22D WiFi LED Smart Bulb 9 Watts Warm White Dimmable Nanoleaf Shapes WiFi and Thread Smart RGBW 16M+ Color LED Dimmable Gaming and Home Decor Wall Lights 15 Watts Multicloured Dimmable HomeMate Wi-Fi Multicolour Smart LED Strip Kit 30 Watts Multicoloured Colour Changing Gesto 300 LED Strip Lights with Adaptor|Music Sync RGB Strip Lights 6 Watts Multicoloured Waterproof Sengled Smart Light Bulbs 9 Watts Multicoloured Waterproof Tapo TP-Link L920-5 Smart LED Light Strip 20.5 Watts Multicoloured PU coating Philips Hue Lightstrip 20.5 Watts Multicoloured No hub required

Best overall product

The best overall smart light from the list would be Nanoleaf Shapes WiFi and Thread Smart RGBW 16M+ Color LED Dimmable Gaming and Home Decor Wall Lights. With just a couple of arrangements, you can make your home decor vibrant and colourful along with adding a touch to the Valentine vibe. The lights come with built-in colour-changing capabilities and dynamic lighting effects.

Best value for money

The best value for money smart light from the list would be Philips Hue Smart Bulbs. Philips Hue is compatible with popular smart home platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, enabling seamless integration with other smart devices and voice control capabilities. The lights are well-built and come with around 16 million colours to make your Valentine’s Day colourful too.

How to choose the right smart light

To choose the right smart light, consider compatibility with your existing ecosystem, desired features like the ability to make the lights dim or colour-changing options, bulb type (bulb, strip, fixture), brightness, and colour temperature range. Evaluate energy efficiency, ease of setup, brand reputation, budget, and reviews to make an informed decision. Ensure it meets your lighting needs and integrates well with your smart home setup for a seamless experience.

