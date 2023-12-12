Lighting has often been an unsung hero in transforming spaces, enhancing moods and elevating the aesthetics of the home but the advent of smart lighting solutions has taken this to a whole new level, offering a domain of possibilities that go beyond mere illumination. To elaborate on this further, we got experts from the design industry to share inspiring ideas to harness the power of smart lighting in homes, transforming it into a dynamic and versatile environment that harmonises aesthetics, functionality and energy efficiency. Inspiring ideas to illuminate your home interiors with smart lighting solutions (Photo by Sidekix Media on Unsplash)

One of the most enchanting aspects of smart lighting is the ability to set the mood with a spectrum of colours and ambient lighting helps to establish the general illumination of a space. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ar Amit Goswamy, Founder and Principal Architect at Design Square, shared, “Incorporating LED bulbs or colour-changing smart lights can help to set the tone of any room. Smart lighting control systems allow us to adjust the intensity and colour of the light effortlessly through smartphone or voice commands, creating a dynamic atmosphere to suit different occasions.”

Furthermore, task lighting serves a more functional purpose. With smart task lighting, one can achieve precise and efficient lighting solutions. “Adjustable smart desk lamps offer focused lighting without glare, reducing eye strain during extended work sessions. The flexibility to dim or brighten these lights to match the task at hand through technology enhances productivity and comfort”, suggested Ar Suraj Mittal, Founder and Principal Architect at Future Concepts.

Embedded within the context, incorporating motion sensor lighting in areas like hallways and bathrooms can save energy and illuminate the interiors when needed. These sensors can detect movement and instantly turn on lights, ensuring that you never fumble for a switch in the dark. Another idea is to use smart accent lighting to highlight architectural details in interiors. “Placing LED strip lights or focus lights on certain nooks or decor items can add depth to the interiors and create a sense of drama and sophistication,” added Puneet Budhiraja, Founder of Quba Homes.

Smart lighting systems compatible with various applications can be voice-controlled for added convenience. This hands-free approach allows one to adjust lighting, set scenes and even control the entire smart home ecosystem with vocal commands. Moreover, smart lighting solutions can be used artfully to create unique lighting displays. Ar Suraj Mittal recommended, “Suspending a cluster pendant lighting integrated with smart systems in the dining room creates a striking focal point, while enhancing the overall ambience. These lights can be conveniently programmed from remote locations, adding a touch of modern convenience to the interior space.”

Smart lighting solutions can be incorporated into bedrooms and bathrooms, serving as a convenient option for homeowners. In the bedroom, smart lighting can significantly improve the sleep routine. For instance, “Smart dimmable bulbs or fixtures enable you to fine-tune the brightness to suit different activities, from reading to relaxing, while installing colour temperature lighting can create warm, cosy atmospheres," asserted Ar Amit Goswamy.

The bathroom is a space where smart lighting plays a pivotal role. “Smart lighting can be employed to create layers of light, such as task lighting around the mirror and ambient lighting for a relaxing bath. In addition, waterproof smart bulbs and fixtures can be used in shower areas, adding a luxurious touch,” said Puneet Budhiraja.

Smart lighting solutions offer a plethora of possibilities to elevate interior spaces. By embracing the latest technology, one can create a harmonious blend of aesthetics and functionality that is not only visually stunning but also enhances daily life. Whether you want to accentuate architectural features, create zones, or add an artistic touch to your interiors, smart lighting provides the tools to illuminate spaces in imaginative and inspiring ways.