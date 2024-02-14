What to do if family dislikes your partner because of caste, class, religion, gender? Zeenat Aman has an advice

Zeenat Aman might be a ‘single bird’, but she knows what it takes to keep a relationship going. The veteran actor let her Instagram followers in on a little bit of that wisdom as she shared a post about dating tips on Valentine's Day 2024. Whether she's talking about 'lust' or explaining the importance of understanding why your family 'dislikes your partner', Zeenat Aman's relationship advice is pure gold. Also read: When Zeenat Aman revealed husband Mazhar Khan's family didn't let her attend his funeral Zeenat Aman is doling out dating advice in her latest Instagram post.

Zeenat Aman on how to handle your family

Zeenat wrote in her long Instagram post, which was a collaboration with the dating app Bumble India, “If your family opposes your relationship because of matters of caste, class, religion, gender or any other such divisive construct -- challenge them! But if they dislike your partner for deeper reasons, hear them out. I’m not saying they’re necessarily right… I’m saying that often our loved ones can grant us missing perspective. There’s certainly been an occasion or two where I wish I’d listened to my amma (mother)!”

Zeenat Aman's advice on Valentine's Day 2024

If you have just started dating someone new, Zeenat, who was recently seen on Koffee With Karan 8, has something to say. She wrote, "Those first few heady months of a relationship will strip you of your reason. That’s usually the ploy of infatuation and lust, don’t mistake it for love.... In the long run – great sex, a stacked bank account and sweet talk are meaningless if you can’t enjoy the mundane together. Which is not to say that sex and finances are unimportant. Compatibility on those fronts are essential too!"

Zeenat Aman reveals whom she she is ‘dating’

Zeenat, who has two sons from her marriage with the late filmmaker Mazhar Khan, also wrote, “These days I’m dating myself. I do for me all the things that a loving, long-term partner would, but without the irritation of having to deal with another human’s flatulence and snores. Which brings me to my final realisation - in love, there are no givens! And if you can’t find a person to love you as you deserve, then it should be enough to love yourself.”

