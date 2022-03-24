When Zeenat Aman revealed husband Mazhar Khan's family didn't let her attend his funeral: They were trying to punish me

Actor Zeenat Aman's personal life was always discussed in newspapers in tabloids. From the year she made her acting debut, to even in the later stages of her career, Zeenat's relationships with other actors and marriage status were always of interest to her fans. Back in 1999, Zeenat sat down for an episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal and spoke about her marriage with Mazhar Khan. (Also read: Zeenat Aman's ‘fan’ Madhur Bhandarkar shares her pic from Dubai, calls her the 'original glamorous diva')

Mazhar was an actor who starred in movies such as Shaan and later also in hit TV serial, Buniyaad. He got married to Zeenat in 1985 and the couple had two sons--Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan. They separated before his death in 1998. She said that he had become addicted to prescription drugs and was unwil

Speaking about Mazhar's death and how his family had reacted to her her, she told the host, “Simi I wasn’t prepared for him to die. I have fought way too hard for him to live. I really believed he would get the kidney, I believed he would live. So his death was…"

She added, “And the worst blow was they would not allow me to pay my last respects. His mother and his sister. they were trying to punish me for leaving him. It was like a bad Felini film. Because it was somebody I had given so many years of my life to. He was the father of my children and I asked if I can… I was told, ‘No, you cannot come. You cannot come to pay your last respects.’ There was so much anger and bitterness and hatred.”

Zeenat also spoke about the reason she got married to him in the first place. “At that time, I was ready for motherhood, more than anything. I felt my biological clock was ticking and I really wanted to have children. And truly that was the chief reason why I got married because I genuinely believe that the only reason to be married is to have a family. And I felt ready for that at that time. And so I did.”

