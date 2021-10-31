Zeenat Aman's ‘fan’ Madhur Bhandarkar shares her pic from Dubai, calls her the 'original glamorous diva'

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo with veteran actor Zeenat Aman. The two recently met in Dubai at an awards event.

The photo showed Madhur and Zeenat in hotel lobby after breakfast. He was seen in a pink hoodie while Zeenat wore a black polka dot dress with dark sunglasses. She also sported grey hair in a short bob.

Sharing the picture, Madhur wrote, “It's being always a warm experience of meeting Zeenat Aman ji time and again !! Zeenatji...your complete personality in the indian film industry as Original Glamorous Diva is always Inspiration to All ... Happiness & Good health Always ma’am.” A fan commented, “So pretty." Another wrote, “She is absolutely gorgeous.”

Check out more photos of Zeenat: +

Zeenat and other veteran actors of the Hindi film industry attended the awards event. Also seen were Prem Chopra, Ranjeet and Padmini Kolhapure. A video posted on a paparazzo account on Saturday showed reality show star Rakhi Sawant meeting Prem Chopra over breakfast. Upon learning that Prem had fractured his hand after a fall, Rakhi gave him a couple of kisses on his bandaged hand.

Zeenat rarely makes public appearances since she stopped working in movies. However, she appeared on a special episode of Indian Idol season 12 in June. On the show, contestants sang her hit songs as tribute to the popular 70s-80s actor. “It felt very good, coming on this stage. That which was celebrated on sets and the way they celebrated. .....It was all very special for me,” she had said.

Also read: Zeenat Aman celebrates 50 years in films, cuts cake as crew sings 'Laila Main, Laila'. Watch video

She even shared how the show recreated her song Do Lafzon Ki Hai from The Great Gambler on stage. "The boat was recreated, that entire scene. Danish (contestant Mohd Danish) gave me a flower. There were those little, little, lovely things. When a contestant performed the song from Satyam Shivam Sundaram (Bhor Bhaye), I remembered the moment. It was presented so beautifully."

Zeenat made her screen debut back in 1970 but with Dev Anand's 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, she finally arrived. She went on to star in many memorable films such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Don.