Koffee with Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman: 5 best moments the episode

Two '70s reigning queens of Bollywood, Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman, made their second appearances ever on Koffee with Karan this week. Host Karan Johar made them go down the memory lane as they discussed their busy work life, co-stars, marriage, motherhood, and even grandmotherhood. (Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 8: Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor's casual banter says a lot about their sexist heroes) Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Zeenat Aman on Koffee with Karan Season 8

Here are the 5 best moments from the retro episode:

Neetu's relationship advice to Ranbir-Alia

Karan asked Neetu about one thing from her marriage that she wished Alia and Ranbir would embrace. To which, Neetu replied, "Nothing. Because in today's day and age, do what you want to do. Just be happy. And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can't expect them to do the same thing, so they know their own vibe."

Rishi Kapoor opening up to family in his final year

Neetu recalled the time she spent with her late husband Rishi Kapoor in New York when he was receiving treatment for cancer. She said “He (Rishi) had a lot of love in him. But there was something he never really showed his love. He always kept his distance and bullying people, not show his love. Especially with me and my children, he was like a big thing. Respect and all and with that he lost out on a lot with his children. He was never a friend to them. But that year, he opened up. He showed love, went towards me also he was so lovely."

Neetu mimicking Zeenat and Hema Malini

Neetu was such a sport on the show as she mimicked not only Zeenat, whom she shared the couch with, but also their contemporary Hema Malini. While she recreated Zeenat's famous mandir (temple) scene, she mimicked Hema from the time she met her socially with their small children and Hema disclosed that her daughters Ahana and Esha Deol wanted to be actors.

Zeenat dropping a truth bomb about Kapoor family

While both Neetu and Zeenat had only nice things to say about their co-star Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat did drop a truth bomb about the Kapoor family. When Karan pushed her to name who sent her a box-in-a-box which read, “Zeenie baby, the ball is in your court,” Zeenat said he was part of Neetu's family. She was quick to rule out Rishi Kapoor though. All fingers pointing to her Satyam Shivam Sundaram director Raj Kapoor then?

Neetu choosing Deepika as her stylist

During the Rapid Fire segment, when Karan asked Neetu which current actor she'd pick as her stylist, Neetu said it would be Deepika Padukone, an ex-girlfriend of her son Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika was also a Zeenat favourite as the veteran actor said she'd pick her as Rupa if Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2 were to be made.

