 Valentine's Day 2024: Best ways to celebrate the day if you are single - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Relationships / Valentine's Day 2024: Best ways to celebrate the day if you are single

Valentine's Day 2024: Best ways to celebrate the day if you are single

ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi
Feb 06, 2024 06:02 PM IST

Valentine's Day isn't just about celebrating romantic love, it's also an opportunity for self-love. If you're single, here's how you can celebrate.

Valentine's Day, dedicated to love, extends beyond romantic gestures like red roses, over-the-top proposals and candlelight dinners. Rather, with time, the day has evolved to embrace various forms of affection, including platonic love, familial bonds, and self-love. Being single has its own share of advantages and offers opportunities to explore things spontaneously and discover new aspects of yourself. Turn this Valentine's Day to your advantage by trying a new adventure sport, pampering yourself in a spa, or watching a movie marathon with your friends. Self-love comes from within and if you feel you need to work on it, try meditation and mindfulness practices that can help uncover new and positive aspects of yourself. (Also read | Valentine's Week Full List 2023: Rose Day, Propose Day to Kiss Day; significance and more explained about 7 days of love)

Valentine's Day is day of celebration of love in all its forms, including self-love and platonic relationships and not just the romantic relationships. (Freepik)
Valentine's Day is day of celebration of love in all its forms, including self-love and platonic relationships and not just the romantic relationships. (Freepik)

"Valentine's Day is day of celebration of love in all its forms, including self-love and platonic relationships and not just the romantic relationships. This traditional notion surrounding Valentine's Day that its only and only for couples needs a re-evaluation. Self-love is the foundational form of love, and without it, cultivating meaningful connections with others can be challenging," says Arouba Kabir, Mental Health Counsellor & Founder, Enso Wellness.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

HOW SINGLES CAN CELEBRATE VALENTINE'S DAY

Arouba shares some fantastic ways to make the most of Valentine's Day if you're single:

Pampering yourself day

Treat yourself to a relaxing spa at a salon or at home, listen to some wonderful music or do that fun thing which has been pending for a long time. You may also treat yourself to a nice lunch or dinner. It is easy and escaping to be with others on such days, but it is courageous and kind to be with yourself and treat yourself the way you want.

Dedicate the day to your friends

Turn Valentine's Day into an occasion to celebrate platonic friendships. Celebrate your friendships with a virtual or in-person get-together. Connect with those long-lost friends. Share stories, play games, and revel in the joy of platonic love.

Outdoor adventure

Take a solo hike, bike ride, or nature walk or join the other solo traveling groups. Connect with the outdoors and enjoy the serenity and beauty of nature.

Creative expression

Engage in a creative activity that brings you joy, whether it's pottery, painting, writing, or playing a musical instrument. Expressing yourself artistically can be fulfilling.

Mindfulness and reflection

Discover new aspects of self-love by delving deep inside you. Meditate or practice mindfulness through meditative journaling. Take some time to reflect on your relationship journey.

Valentine's Day is an opportunity to celebrate all forms of love. Enjoy the day in a way that connects with you and brings you happiness.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On