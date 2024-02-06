Valentine's Day 2024: Best ways to celebrate the day if you are single

Valentine's Day, dedicated to love, extends beyond romantic gestures like red roses, over-the-top proposals and candlelight dinners. Rather, with time, the day has evolved to embrace various forms of affection, including platonic love, familial bonds, and self-love. Being single has its own share of advantages and offers opportunities to explore things spontaneously and discover new aspects of yourself. Turn this Valentine's Day to your advantage by trying a new adventure sport, pampering yourself in a spa, or watching a movie marathon with your friends. Self-love comes from within and if you feel you need to work on it, try meditation and mindfulness practices that can help uncover new and positive aspects of yourself. (Also read | Valentine's Week Full List 2023: Rose Day, Propose Day to Kiss Day; significance and more explained about 7 days of love) Valentine's Day is day of celebration of love in all its forms, including self-love and platonic relationships and not just the romantic relationships. (Freepik)

"Valentine's Day is day of celebration of love in all its forms, including self-love and platonic relationships and not just the romantic relationships. This traditional notion surrounding Valentine's Day that its only and only for couples needs a re-evaluation. Self-love is the foundational form of love, and without it, cultivating meaningful connections with others can be challenging," says Arouba Kabir, Mental Health Counsellor & Founder, Enso Wellness.

HOW SINGLES CAN CELEBRATE VALENTINE'S DAY

Arouba shares some fantastic ways to make the most of Valentine's Day if you're single:

Pampering yourself day

Treat yourself to a relaxing spa at a salon or at home, listen to some wonderful music or do that fun thing which has been pending for a long time. You may also treat yourself to a nice lunch or dinner. It is easy and escaping to be with others on such days, but it is courageous and kind to be with yourself and treat yourself the way you want.

Dedicate the day to your friends

Turn Valentine's Day into an occasion to celebrate platonic friendships. Celebrate your friendships with a virtual or in-person get-together. Connect with those long-lost friends. Share stories, play games, and revel in the joy of platonic love.

Outdoor adventure

Take a solo hike, bike ride, or nature walk or join the other solo traveling groups. Connect with the outdoors and enjoy the serenity and beauty of nature.

Creative expression

Engage in a creative activity that brings you joy, whether it's pottery, painting, writing, or playing a musical instrument. Expressing yourself artistically can be fulfilling.

Mindfulness and reflection

Discover new aspects of self-love by delving deep inside you. Meditate or practice mindfulness through meditative journaling. Take some time to reflect on your relationship journey.

Valentine's Day is an opportunity to celebrate all forms of love. Enjoy the day in a way that connects with you and brings you happiness.