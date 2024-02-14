 Valentine's Day 2024: Are you not liking your Valentine? Here are 5 signs - Hindustan Times
Valentine's Day 2024: Are you not liking your Valentine? Here are 5 signs

Valentine's Day 2024: Are you not liking your Valentine? Here are 5 signs

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Feb 14, 2024 01:34 PM IST

Valentine's Day 2024: From rolling eyes at them to not reconciling conflicts, here are five signs that we are not loving our beloved.

Valentine's Day 2024: It is the day of love. Every year, Valentine's Day is observed with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. From the streets being decked up in shades of love, to lovers going out of their way to make their beloved smile, Valentine's Day is a celebration. It is preceded by a week comprising of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. On this special day, people express their love for each other and shower them with gifts and affection. People who have a crush on someone can express their desire to be together on this day. People who are single spend the day with their family, friends, near and dear ones.

However, what happens when we do not love our beloved? It can stunt the growth of the relationship. "Truly loving our spouse calls us to growth. That is the gift of marriage. It calls us to become a better version of ourselves," wrote Couples Coach Julia Woods.

Signs that we are not loving our Valentine:

Not reconciling conflicts: After a conflict or argument, it is important to address the negative emotions and work together in finding common grounds to settle the matter. Conflicts are healthy, but when we let the negative emotions sit, it can lead to resentment.

Ignoring them: When we keep on ignoring their emotions or their perspectives, it can make them feel that they do not have a healthy space for communication. This can lead to frustration and increase distance.

Not expressing emotions: When we refrain from expressing our emotions to them that way they want to know, we rob them off the right to know about us.

Rolling eyes: We should refrain from rolling our eyes at them or expressing emotions that can hurt them emotionally and mentally. This can make them feel inferior and underconfident in the relationship.

Keeping secrets: In a relationship, we should not keep secrets that can hurt the other person. Keeping too many secrets can increase emotional distance in the relationship and lead to frustration and resentment.

    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times.

