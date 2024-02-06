Valentine's Day 2024: The week of love is about to kickstart and we cannot keep calm already. Valentine's Day, celebrated all across the world on February 14, is regarded as the day of love. Valentine's Week starts with Rose Day on February 7 and ends with Valentine's Day on February 14. Valentine's Week comprises of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day. On Valentine's Day, people shower their beloved with gifts and a lot of love. People who are in a relationship spend the day together and make fond memories. People who have a crush on someone choose this time to propose their life. People who are single spend this day with their friends and family. Best Valentine's Day gifts under ₹ 500(Unsplash)

Exchanging gifts is a ritual that is followed on Valentine's Day. However, it is possible to make your beloved smile without burning a hole in your pocket.

Valentine's Day gift ideas that can be bought under ₹ 500:

Books: In case your beloved is a bookworm, this is the best time to gift the latest release of their favourite author to them and make their day.

Perfume: A long lasting scent that reminds the beloved of you every time they spray the fragrance on them before going out is the best way to make them smile thinking of you.

Grooming kit: A shaving kit with shaving cream, after shaving lotion, scissors, towel, aloe vera gel and scrub can help the partner look sharp and presentable, anytime and anywhere.

Sunglasses: Sunglasses add to the look of the day, all the while protecting the eyes from the glare of the sun. This is a great gift to let them know how much you care about them.

Wallet: A wallet can let them know how much they mean to you. Do not forget to put a picture of you and them together in a pocket that can brighten up their day.