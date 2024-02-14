Love chemistry explained: Valentine's Day Google Doodle game has a scientific twist

Valentine's Day is here and love is in the news. So much has been written on love that literatures around it will outnumber any other topics. Love dramas are most watched and novels on this human emotion is most read. But it has now been proved that it's all hormones and chemicals which give rise to the feelings of attraction, romance, crush and love. The euphoric feeling, the intense emotions, heightened senses, and a profound sense of connection can be attributed to the secretion of hormones like dopamine, oxytocin, and adrenaline. No wonder, Valentine's Day 2024 Google Doodle has been given a scientific spin this time to explain the chemistry of it all. (Also read | Happy Valentine’s Day 2024 Live Updates: How the world is celebrating the special day of love, all you want to know) Valentine's Day Google Doodle Chemistry CuPd gives you an opportunity to play a game wherein you choose an avatar from the periodic table and take a quiz to get matched to the one that best fits your personality.

If you are wondering how to start the biggest day of love, just click this fun doodle to get matched to your own chemical element avatar and make some great bonds.

Happy Valentine's Day: V-Day Google Doodle is all about the chemistry of love

"Diatomic molecules are made from a bond between two atoms. Sometimes it's a bond between the same element like H2 (hydrogen)," said the post to describe Google Doodle.

Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14, but the celebrations begin 7 days in advance, starting with Rose Day and ending with Kiss Day. The seven days of Valentine's Week are Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13).

Valentine's Day has become a widely popular celebration around the world and while some people are just content with the company of their special someone, others turn it into an opportunity to do fun activities and adventures. From crafting handmade gifts, to organizing themed events to create unforgettable memories with their partners, there is a lot you can do on Valentine's Day.