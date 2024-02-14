Alaya F and Pooja Bedi leave fans nostalgic as they dance together on Pehla Nasha. Watch

Alaya F treated fans with a special video on Valentine's Day. She was joined by her mother Pooja Bedi as they danced together on the track Pehla Nasha. The video left fans nostalgic, wanting to see them in more dance videos. Also read: Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar take a dip in the Dead Sea, cover themselves in mud Alaya F and Pooja Bedi in a Valentine's Day special video.

Alaya F's Instagram video

The video is seemingly shot at Alaya's Mumbai house. Dressed in a red outfit, Alay flaunts her contemporary dance moves. Pooja makes a cameo and joins her. Both dance together briefly before Pooja plants a sweet kiss on Alaya's cheek. She even lifts her daughter in the video.

Sharing the video, Alaya wrote in the caption, “Impromptu Valentine’s Day dance reel with a very special surprise! #PehlaNasha with my dearest mother @poojabediofficial.” Soon after she posted the video, Huma Qureshi reacted to it in the comments.

Sushant Divgikr commented, “Absolutely amazing you are such a star.” “Omg too cute,” added Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan. Saba Pataudi dropped several red heart emojis in the comment section.

Fans cheer for Alaya and Pooja

Meanwhile, a fan said, “Your mother @poojabediofficial is the reason, I fell in love with colour red! When I was little!” “She is gorgeous. Like mother like daughter,” added another fan. Someone else also shared, “The purest form of love.”

Pehla Nasha is the hit love anthem from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. The 1992 film starred Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Mamik Singh and Kulbhushan Kharban.

Who is Alaya F?

Alaya F is the daughter of Pooja Bedi, who made her entry into Bollywood with the 2020 comedy film Jawaani Jaaneman, alongside Tabu and Saif Ali Khan. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for the film as well. Alaya is also a trained contemporary and kathak dancer.

She appeared in films like Freddy, alongside Kartik Aaryan, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat by Anurag Kashyap, and U-Turn. Alaya will be next seen in Sri, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She is also a part of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also has Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar. It will release on Eid this year.

