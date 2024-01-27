In pics: Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar take a dip in the Dead Sea, cover themselves in mud

Actors Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F have shared pictures as they visited the Dead Sea recently. Taking to Instagram, the duo gave glimpses of their trip as they covered themselves in mud. (Also Read | Alaya F on doing 75 hard challenge: My body feels clean and mind refreshed) Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar visited the Dead Sea.

Manushi shares a pic from Dead Sea

Manushi Chhillar posted a photo of herself as she took a dip in the sea. In the picture, she wore a black bikini and sunglasses. She captioned the post, "A few minutes before floating in the Dead Sea (water wave emoji). Another one off the list (check mark emoji)." Reacting to the post, Alaya posted three wise monkey emojis. Manushi replied, "Aye aye." She geo-tagged the location as Jordan.

Alaya posts her pic with Manushi

On her Instagram handle, Alaya posted several photos. In the first picture, she wore a black bikini and turned behind, smiling for the camera. The second picture showed the duo covered in black mud. While Manushi covered her face, Alaya looked at her and smiled as she rested her hand on her shoulder.

The next picture showed Alaya floating in the water. She shared her candid image as the last picture. Alaya captioned the post, "Natural spa day in the Dead Sea (face savouring food and sparkles emojis)." While Manushi replied with a nerd face emoji, Alaya posted footprints emojis.

Manushi, Alaya's upcoming film

Both the actors will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Sonakshi Sinha. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. The film has been shot across Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. Taking to Instagram, Akshay posted the teaser video and captioned it, "Soldier by heart, devil by brain. Beware of us, we are India!" The teaser showcased Akshay and Tiger in action-packed dmode as they battle with their enemy, who wants to destroy India.

