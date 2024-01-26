Alaya F on doing 75 hard challenge: My body feels clean and mind refreshed

Alaya F went through a harrowing experience with a spider bite, and her commitment to the demanding 75 hard challenge sees no bounds. After the incidents, her initial concern was about dancing for an upcoming song shoot. She tells us, “Thank God that it (spider bite wound) has almost healed now because I have to leave for a song shoot and I was worried about how I was going to be able to dance with it, but it is much better,” she describes and adds, “It was terribly painful. It kept growing and it was so bad that the lymph node and top of my leg started hurting badly which meant that the infection has spread to my entire leg. I had to get on very heavy antibiotics and it burst open. Once it burst open, the process of healing started and then I recovered very quickly. Just a little mark is there, it will vanish in no time.” Alaya F on 75 day hard challenge

Despite this challenging episode, Alaya is currently taking on the 75 day hard challenge with gusto. Sharing her experience, she mentions, “Yes, I am currently doing the 75 hard challenge, and it is going really well. In the beginning, it was going very smoothly well but then I started a lot of rehearsals for my song shoot when it became really hard as I wasn’t counting the rehearsal as my one physical activity.”

“In a day, I am landing up getting 7 houurs of physical activity. My body is destroyed with all the workout - 5 hours of rehearsals and 2 hours of the 75 hard day workout. On top of that, all the other things one has to do, so my days are feeling extra full now, but it is very rewarding,” the 26-year-old further adds.

Alaya generally feels refreshed and rejuvenated now. “I love the general hustle in life where I am running from one place to another to get things done. Nothing makes me happier, so I am enjoying it. It’s not very difficult to manage with work because you will always have something healthy to eat around, but just maintaining the 4 litre water intake can be a little tricky sometimes. I am also getting back to reading and managed to meditate in my challenge, so it’s great. I feel mentally refreshed and my body feels clean because there are no cheat meals or alcohol,” says the actor.

The actor kicked off the intense but fulfilling challenge on January 1, embracing the new year with determination. Reflecting on her choice, the Freddy actor states, “It is a very intense but wonderful start to the year. I started on January 1 because I thought we will always find a reason to delay it otherwise. So I thought from the first day of the year, nothing was changing, I am just going to start and that’s that.”

“As long as you have an overall healthy diet, it is sustainable. I am avoiding refined sugars and fried foods, otherwise I am just maintaining a good diet. We all know when we are having a good or bad meal. I am just being concious about eating well, just not being too hard on myself my cutting carbs because I don’t want to loose a lot of weight also. I am trying to balance and seeing how it goes. But, the main 75 hard challenge is mostly about not having refined sugar and fried foods,” she ends, giving a tip to all those who want to take up the challenge.