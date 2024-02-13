Happy Valentine's Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to show your love on February 14

Happy Valentine's Day 2024: The day of love is here. After celebrating the seven days of love during Valentine's Week, couples are gearing up for Valentine's Day on February 14. Valentine's Day is about expressing your deep love and affection for that special someone. You can do it by showering them with meaningful gifts, planning romantic dinner dates, preparing surprises, going on vacations, and more. Whatever plans you cook up for February 14 for your better half, the ultimate result is to see them smile and show them how much they mean to you. Now, you can also do it by sending them thoughtful wishes. Check out Happy Valentine's Day 2024 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your partner on February 14. (HT Photo)

So, if you're stuck on the right words to use in your Valentine's Day message for your beau, we've gathered a list of cute, funny, short and thoughtful sayings. Check out these Valentine's Day wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and more.

Happy Valentine's Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

It's just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Happy Valentine's Day.

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. And that's what you've given me. That's what I'd hoped to give you forever." - Nicholas Sparks.

I met you. I liked you. I love you. And I am keeping you. My love, my forever, Happy Valentine's Day.

You know how I knew you were the one? You're the only person who can make me smile on the worst of days and I can't imagine spending a single day without you. Happy Valentine's Day.

"And if the stars should ever die, we'll make our own light, you and I." - John Mark Green.

Happy Valentine's Day to the father of my children, the love of my life, the shining beacon of hope and joy in our lives, and the man of my dreams.

You are my ride-or-die. Here's to being my emergency contact for the rest of our lives, my darling. Happy Valentine's Day.

Happy Valentine's Day, wife. Hope your heart is full of love and your mouth is full of chocolate on this day. I promise to love and cherish you till I take my last breath.

"In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking about you." - Virginia Woolf.

I'm so thankful to have found someone as weird as me. All I need in this life is you and me, and I know I am in heaven. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.