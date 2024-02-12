Kiss Day 2024: 7 different types of kisses and their meanings
Kiss Day is celebrated a day before Valentine's Day and falls on February 13 where people in love seal their relationship with a kiss on this day of the Valentine's Week or show affection for their partner with this act of love. Before Kiss Day, there are six other days dedicated to the celebration of love and include Rose Day on February 7, Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11 and Hug Day on February 12, all heralding the Valentine's Day on February 14.
In relationships, kissing creates physical intimacy that affects us perhaps more than words of love but kissing can also be non-romantic. Here are 7 different types of kisses and their meanings -
- French kiss: This is a form of intense and passionate kiss which is usually shared by people who are deeply attracted or deeply in love with each other.
- Neck kiss: This type of kiss usually communicates sexual intentions, and are shared by people who are deeply passionate about each other.
- Ear lobe kiss: This is a form of kiss which is used to arouse the other person. This is a sensuous form of kiss.
- On the cheek: Affection and intimacy is determined by a kiss on the cheek. Usually when we meet and greet people with whom we are very close, we greet them with a peck on the cheek.
- Nose kiss: One of the cutest forms of kisses, this is shared by people who are in love, and are crazy about each other.
- Forehead kiss: This shows a sense of security and admiration. A forehead kiss is a silent way of saying that the person is safe here.
- On the hands: This is a sign of an interest of starting a relationship. This also is done in many cultures as a sign of showing respect and admiration.