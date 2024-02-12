Kiss Day is celebrated a day before Valentine's Day and falls on February 13 where people in love seal their relationship with a kiss on this day of the Valentine's Week or show affection for their partner with this act of love. Before Kiss Day, there are six other days dedicated to the celebration of love and include Rose Day on February 7, Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11 and Hug Day on February 12, all heralding the Valentine's Day on February 14.

Kiss Day 2024: 7 different types of kisses and their meanings (Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash)