Valentine's Day 2024: Know Valentine's Day history, significance and why we celebrate the day of love on February 14

Happy Valentine's Day 2024: Valentine's Day falls annually on February 14. The celebrations for the day of love begin a week before, starting with Rose Day and ending with Kiss Day. The seven days of Valentine's Week are Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13). Know the date, history and significance of Valentine's Day and why it is celebrated on February 14. (Freepik)

While each of these days holds much significance, Valentine's Day is for lovers to celebrate the unbreakable bond, the romantic moments, and the precious feelings they have for each other. Couples celebrate this special day by enjoying each other's company, going on dinner dates, planning surprises, preparing romantic gifts, and more. So, if you want to learn more about Valentine's Day, scroll through to read about its history, significance and why celebrate it on February 14.

Valentine's Day 2024 Date and History:

The are many origins to Valentine's Day. However, the most popular legend says that Valentine's Day originated from the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. It was celebrated during the onset of spring, wherein women were paired with men through a lottery. It was Pope Gelasius I who replaced this festival with St Valentine's Day. It was celebrated as the day of romance for over a period of time from about the 14th century.

Another legend says that St Valentine was executed on February 14 as a punishment for performing secret marriages to save the husbands from going to war, as they were banned by Roman emperor Claudius II.

According to Roman mythology, Cupid, the angel of love, is the son of Venus, the goddess of love and beauty, and the bow and arrow of Cupid depict piercing a heart and casting the spell of love. Cupid is also a popular symbol for Valentine's Day. Therefore, this festival is all about celebrating the feeling of being in love.

Why do we celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14?

Valentine's Day was not celebrated as the day of romance until the 14th century. The 8th-century Gelasian Sacramentary recorded the celebration of the Feast of Saint Valentine on February 14. However, in the 14th and 15th centuries, it became associated with love when notions of courtly love flourished with the association of "lovebirds" of early spring.

Valentine's Day 2024 Celebrations:

Popular culture dictates that couples celebrate Valentine's Day. And there's nothing wrong with it. However, you can also spend it with the people who mean a lot to you and love you. They can be your parents, kids, or friends. If you are celebrating Valentine's Day with your partner, a romantic gesture goes a long way. Take them out to dinner at their favourite restaurant or cook their favourite cuisine for a romantic candlelight dinner date at home, prepare handmade gifts for them, buy jewellery pieces or a watch, go on trips, book hobby classes to build memories, and more.

However, if you plan to spend Valentine's Day with your parents, kids, or friends, prepare a day filled with fun activities. With your parents, you can help them finish off their chores, help them spruce up their garden, or reminisce about your childhood. If you spend the day with kids, plan activities like hiking, cycling, painting, and more. Lastly, Valentine's Day with friends can be super fun. You can plan movie nights, binge-watch your favourite series, make cocktails at home, and plan themed parties.