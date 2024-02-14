Valentine's Day 2024: Valentine's Day is here. One of the most awaited days all across the world. The day of love is celebrated on February 14 every year. Valentine's day is preceded by a week of elaborate celebrations focusing on the display of affection and love – from kisses to gifts to hugs. A week of love is observed from February 7 to February 13, comprising of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. After Kiss Day celebrated on February 13, Valentine's Day is observed on February 14. This is that time of the year when people dedicate their love to their beloved, people who have a crush on someone expresses their love for them, and people who are single spend the day with their family, friends and near and dear ones. Valentine's Day 2024: Who is St Valentine? Why is he associated with love?(Unsplash)

However, it all started with St Valentine. As we observe the day of love, it is important to know about the man who started it all.

Who is St Valentine?

St Valentine was a Roman priest who lived during 226 AD to 269 AD. It is often believed that there were three priests among whom the stories have been conflated. However, St Valentine was believed for ministering to the persecuted Christians who were used as a macabre entertainment source by throwing them to the lions in the Colosseum.

Why is he associated with love?

On February 14, St Valentine was decapitated and buried at a Christian cemetery on the Via Flaminia close to the Ponte Milvio to the north of the city. In 496 AD, Pope Gelasius I inaugurated February 14 to be observed as a tribute to St Valentine – Feast of St Valentine. Since then, the day is observed.

St Valentine was known for rebelling against Emperor Claudius by performing Christian weddings and handing out parchment hearts as a reminder of the teachings of the love of God. He is also believed to have delivered letters in secret to lovers separated by the system and thrown in jail.