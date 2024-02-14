 Pat Cummins reacts to fan's 'I love your wife' comment on Valentine's Day post | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Pat Cummins reacts to fan's 'I love your wife' comment on Valentine's Day post

Pat Cummins reacts to fan's 'I love your wife' comment on Valentine's Day post

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 14, 2024 04:07 PM IST

Pat Cummins had posted a touching message for his wife on Valentine's Day/

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been lauded for his temperament, apart from the fact that he is recognised as one of the greatest bowlers of his generation. He was hailed for the way he kept this cool led Australia to victory in the 2023 World Cup despite the team getting off to a disastrous start to the tournament and it seems he has now given another display of his temperament on social media.

Pat Cummins had a golden year in 2023. (AFP)
Pat Cummins had a golden year in 2023. (AFP)

Cummins posted a photo of him and his wife posing with a couple of surf boards. “Super-mum, wife, my valentine and apparently a pro-surfer too. Happy Valentines @becky_cummins,” he said in his caption to the post on Instagram. Among the replies to this was one by a user with a handle named ‘farhan_khan_6786’ which said: "I am Indian I love you your wife." Cummins responded by simply saying: “I’ll pass it onto her!”

Earlier, Cummins extended his congratulations to the young Aussie side which won the ICC U19 World Cup by defeating India in the final. Australia broke their winless streak against India in the U19 title clashes as its pace attack helped defend 254 against Men in Blue, winning their first title since 2010 and overall their fourth title on Sunday.

Cummins himself had an incredible 2023, securing the ICC World Test Championship and ICC Cricket World Cup, both by India in the final. Cummins' win over India is perhaps the highest point of his career as a skipper. The fast bowler then led Australia to a 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan at home but were then stunned by the West Indies in the second Test between the two sides, with that series ending in a 1-1 draw. It was the first time since 1997 that the West Indies won a Test match in Australia.

It led to the Australian Test setup coping some criticism, with former England captain Michael Vaughan saying that the team looked quite jaded by the time the series against the West Indies came around. "Australia remain a very good side. Pat Cummins is an outstanding leader, and when they need a big session to turn a game, they usually find it. That was why I was staggered when they lost in Brisbane, and that game was a sign for me that England have a great opportunity in the Ashes in 2025/26," he wrote in The Telegraph.

Follow Us On