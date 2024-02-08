Island sunsets to northern lights: Romantic travel plans to make for V-Day

Making those last-minute travel plans for Valentines' Day? Here's a look at some romantic spots to visit (Shutterstock)

Valentine's Day is around the corner and there's no better reason to get away from the hustle and grind, than this as you enjoy some time alone with your better half. If you're looking to make last-minute plans, here are a few scenic options:

Watch the sunset together in Santorini

Santorini and sunsets are synonymous with each other and it's no surprise then that this destination also ranks high on a list of romantic getaways.



Make the moment unforgettable in Santorini (Shutterstock)

Go on a cruise together with your partner or stand atop a cliff and watch the day turn to amber to make for an unforgettable time.

Catch the northern lights in an igloo

Always wanted to sleep under the starry sky as you make a wish together? That's possible in Finland.

Watching the northern lights in an igloo hotel in Finland (Shutterstock)

Check into an igloo hotel and get up close with the gorgeous Aurora Borealis, a natural phenomenon of light streaking across the night sky.

Enjoy a Parisian romance

Strolling through Paris, arm-in-arm is just the stuff that dreams are made of, and you can make that your reality. Head to the City of Romance with your partner and go for a cruise on the Seine River, shop or just have a date at a café or rooftop bar.

Go on a gondola ride in Venice

It's been the most popular backdrop for romance in movies and books and you can add that to your Valentine's Day travel memory, too. Take a gondola ride in Venice.



Take a scenic Venetian gondola ride in Venice (Shutterstock)

This is a city of canals with close to 400 bridges making for a picture-perfect scene. Don't forget to spend a few moments under the Bridge of Sighs.

Soak in sakura splendour in Japan

Add a pink hue to the theme of red on Valentine's Day, in Japan. This is cherry blossom season and the sakura (pink-hued flowers) make for a post-card pretty backdrop to your romance. Wander beneath the sakura trees, make a stop at a cafe and indulge in a pink-hued menu with your special someone.