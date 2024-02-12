How to celebrate Valentine's Day with your long-distance partner

Where two hearts have joined, distance doesn't matter. However, being in a long-distance relationship, that is spread over miles and time zones, can be tricky. Maintaining a strong connection in such a relationship often involves being creativity and putting in intentional efforts. The key is to make each other feel special and connected, even if there is a lot of distance between you two. Shared experiences, even when not physically together, can go a long way in strengthening your bond. With Valentine's Day approaching, this day of love can be more difficult for people in LDRs. However, the distance shouldn't stop you from celebrating and honouring the love that is shared. Make Valentine's Day special for your long-distance partner (Unsplash)

Here are some ideas for virtual date nights:

Cook together on video call(Adobe stock)

Cook together:

Nothing beats a romantic night, than cooking together. If you both living in different time zones, cook your corresponding meals while on call with each other as you chat about your day and enjoy a glass of wine or cup of coffee. Roll out handmade pasta and make raviolis or kneading the pizza dough from scratch, are some fun ideas.

Create a cosy setting for a virtual movie night(Instagram)

Virtual movie date:

Movie dates can be cute and cosy, even if they are at home and, you and your partner are miles apart. Set the mood by cleaning up your environment. Light a few candles and pop some popcorn. Cue up your favourite movie and watch it together.

Exchange your paintings as gifts when you meet(Instagram)

Paint together:

A craft project that can calm your emotions, painting can be an extremely soothing activity to do with your partner that can create beautiful memories. Splurge on the high-end art supplies only if this is a hobby the two of you plan on continuing on a regular basis. When you meet, gift your artwork to your partner in remembrance of the day.

Virtual tour:

During long-distance relationships, the things that you miss the most are enjoying the same things that a place has to offer. Due to technology, you can take virtual tours of the biggest metropolitan cities and museums. Take a walk through Paris, France or tour the British Museum in London, UK and see the works of art on display.

Plan a date with your gaming partner (Instagram)

Gaming night:

Carve out some dedicated time and plan a gaming session with your partner. No game night is complete without some food to binge on, so send them their favourite snacks, candies and energy drinks that will fuel them on your joint quests.