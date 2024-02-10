Valentine's Day 2024: Best DIY greeting card ideas and heartfelt messages to write on your card

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, lovers around the world are getting ready to celebrate the special occasion on February 14. Valentine's Day is the last day of a week-long celebration of love that begins with Rose Day on February 7. Valentine's Week is all about celebrating the love of your life with romantic gifts, heartfelt surprises and spending quality time together. To show their love, people treat their significant other, crush or future spouse to extravagant gifts, romantic dates and other activities on Valentine's Day. In addition, some people celebrate this occasion as a day to pamper themselves, take care of their own well-being, or engage in activities they enjoy. This Valentine's Day express your love with heartfelt creativity by gifting DIY greeting card to your loved one.(Unsplash)

When it comes to Valentine's Day gifts, nothing can be more heartfelt than a creative DIY greeting card idea, along with sweet sentiments to pen inside. With our special DIY card ideas, let's make this Valentine's Day unforgettable with a touch of your own creativity. (Also read: Best Valentine's Day gifts under ₹500 )

Best DIY Valentine's Day greeting card ideas

1. 3-D Greeting Cards

Make your own 3D Valentine's Day cards by folding coloured cardstock into the shape of the cards and adding pop-up hearts, spiral flowers, and love birds. Cut and fold a heart shape so that it pops out when the card opens for the pop-up heart. Roll up some paper tightly to create a spiral rose, then glue it on the front of the card. To symbolize love, cut out and decorate two bird shapes to perch on the card. To make it the ideal Valentine's Day surprise, add sentimental notes or glitter inside.

2. Vegetable Watercolor Valentine's Card

With a creative phrase and a hand-painted card, show them how much you care. On the front of blank note cards, draw a loose watercolour picture of fruits or veggies and write clever phrases like "You are Rooted in My Heart," "Olive You," and "I Love You From My Head Tomatoes."

3. Button Heart Photo Card

Make a heartfelt photo card with adorable buttons to show your loved one how much you care. To make it cut out the shape of a heart from the front of a standard note card. Centre a photo in the opening on the inside of the card using glue. Glue the buttons to the outline of the heart.

4. Origami Heart Card

Fold the colourful paper into origami hearts using easy internet guides to create a cute origami heart card. Symbolizing abundant love, attach the origami hearts in a cascading pattern to the front of a card. Enclose a sentimental note such as "Falling for You" or "Folded with Love" to round off this thoughtful Valentine's Day gift.

5. Photo Collage Card

Print up little pictures of your Valentine and yourself that capture special occasions to make a heartfelt Photo Collage Card. Using adhesive, arrange the pictures in a collage on the card's front. As a heartfelt keepsake of your shared memories, write sentimental descriptions or love messages around the pictures to honour Valentine's Day.

Heartfelt messages to write on your Valentine's Day card

Roses are red, violets are blue, there's no one I'd rather spend Valentine's Day with than you.

Thank you for always being there for me, supporting me, and loving me unconditionally. I am grateful for you every day.

Your kindness, laughter, and love fill my life with joy. Happy Valentine's Day to the most amazing partner!

On this Valentine's Day, I promise to cherish you, support you, and love you more deeply with each passing day.

I vow to be by your side through thick and thin, to laugh with you in joy, and to hold you close in times of sorrow. Happy Valentine's Day, my forever love.

In your eyes, I see a world of endless possibilities and boundless love. Happy Valentine's Day, my soulmate.

As long as there is love, there will be hope. Thank you for filling my life with both. Happy Valentine's Day!

Happy Valentine's Day to my partner in crime! Thanks for putting up with my puns and weird habits. You're the best.