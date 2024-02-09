 Valentine's Day 2024: Easy-to-make low calorie snacks to savour - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Recipes / Valentine's Day 2024: Easy-to-make low calorie snacks to savour with your partner

Valentine's Day 2024: Easy-to-make low calorie snacks to savour with your partner

ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi
Feb 09, 2024 04:41 PM IST

Do not overboard on fatty and sugary treats this Valentine's Day and opt for these quick and healthy low-calorie delicacies.

Valentine's Day isn't just a one-day affair anymore, but the celebrations extend to 8 days giving couples enough occasions to pamper each other with roses, chocolates and other gifts. In case you are indulging in high-calorie and sugary treats during Valentine's Day celebrations, you may be adding inches to your waist apart from raising risk of lifestyle diseases. By eating mindfully during the festivities, you are not just committing to a healthy lifestyle, but making sure you and your partner do not get off track from your fitness journey. Choosing natural ingredients like fruits and dry fruits can add fibre as well as essential micronutrients to your diet. Having dark chocolate instead of your regular milk chocolate can ensure your stay true to the spirit of V-Day but take care of your heart at the same time. (Also read | Happy Chocolate Day 2024: 10 wonderful benefits of relishing dark chocolate)

By eating mindfully during the festivities, you are not just committing to a healthy lifestyle, but making sure you and your partner do not get off track from your fitness journey.(Freepik)
By eating mindfully during the festivities, you are not just committing to a healthy lifestyle, but making sure you and your partner do not get off track from your fitness journey.(Freepik)

Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, shares five delicious and low-calorie snack recipes perfect for Valentine's Day:

1. Strawberry Yogurt Bark

Ingredients

1 cup low-fat Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup sliced strawberries

Instructions

  • In a bowl, mix Greek yogurt, honey (or maple syrup), and vanilla extract.
  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Pour the yogurt mixture onto the baking sheet and spread it out evenly.
  • Arrange sliced strawberries on top of the yoghurt.
  • Freeze for 3-4 hours or until firm.
  • Once frozen, break the bark into pieces and serve.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Freezing Time: 3-4 hours

2. Cucumber canapés with smoked salmon

Ingredients

1 cucumber, sliced into rounds

100g smoked salmon, cut into small pieces

1/4 cup low-fat cream cheese

Fresh dill or chives, for garnish

Instructions

  • Spread a thin layer of cream cheese on each cucumber slice.
  • Top with a piece of smoked salmon.
  • Garnish with fresh dill or chives.
  • Serve chilled.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Chill Time: 10 minutes

3. Caprese Skewers

Ingredients

Cherry tomatoes

Fresh mozzarella balls

Fresh basil leaves

Balsamic glaze

Skewers

Instructions

  • Thread a cherry tomato, a small mozzarella ball, and a basil leaf onto each skewer.
  • Arrange the skewers on a serving platter.
  • Drizzle with balsamic glaze just before serving.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

4. Dark chocolate-dipped banana bites

Ingredients

2 ripe bananas, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Optional toppings: chopped nuts, shredded coconut

Instructions

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • Melt the dark chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl in 30-second intervals, stirring in between until smooth.
  • Dip each banana piece into the melted chocolate, then place it on the prepared baking sheet.

Optional: Sprinkle with chopped nuts or shredded coconut.

  • Place the baking sheet in the refrigerator until the chocolate is set.
  • Serve chilled.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Chilling Time: 30 minutes

5. Avocado and tomato bruschetta

Ingredients

Whole grain baguette, sliced

1 ripe avocado, mashed

Cherry tomatoes, diced

Fresh basil leaves, chopped

Balsamic glaze

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  • Toast the baguette slices until lightly browned.
  • Spread mashed avocado onto each toast slice.
  • Top with diced cherry tomatoes and chopped basil.
  • Drizzle with balsamic glaze.
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Serve immediately.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

These recipes are not only delicious but also low in calories, making them perfect for a healthy Valentine's Day celebration.

