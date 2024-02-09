Valentine's Day 2024: Easy-to-make low calorie snacks to savour with your partner

Valentine's Day isn't just a one-day affair anymore, but the celebrations extend to 8 days giving couples enough occasions to pamper each other with roses, chocolates and other gifts. In case you are indulging in high-calorie and sugary treats during Valentine's Day celebrations, you may be adding inches to your waist apart from raising risk of lifestyle diseases. By eating mindfully during the festivities, you are not just committing to a healthy lifestyle, but making sure you and your partner do not get off track from your fitness journey. Choosing natural ingredients like fruits and dry fruits can add fibre as well as essential micronutrients to your diet. Having dark chocolate instead of your regular milk chocolate can ensure your stay true to the spirit of V-Day but take care of your heart at the same time. (Also read | Happy Chocolate Day 2024: 10 wonderful benefits of relishing dark chocolate)

