Lifestyle diseases in women: Seminar highlights spreading awareness, striking work-life balance

The department of bioengineering and the Women’s Study Centre of Integral University, in collaboration with International Society for Medical Food and Nutrition, KGMU, organised an international seminar on Lifestyle diseases: Women’s Health Priorities and Interventions. Speakers at the seminar held at Integral University in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

Aimed at spreading awareness, the seminar included sessions on highlighting advocacy for women, establishing a work-life balance and tackling lifestyle diseases related to women such as diabetes and various types of cancers.

According to most recent studies, a breast cancer patient is found every four minutes in India. A most recent study by the Energy Policy Institute in India at the University of Chicago has listed most polluted cities of India the findings of which state that residents of Lucknow and Kanpur could end up losing 9.3 years of their life due to the poor ambient air quality in the two cities.

The seminar on women’s health and work-life balance aimed to highlight the importance of personal well-being in the lives of working women. It addressed mental health issues, musculo-skeletal problems, nutritional needs, and healthy practices. By fostering awareness and support, this seminar sought to empower women to prioritise their health alongside their professional and personal responsibilities.

KGMU vice-chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking at the function, she highlighted some key health ailments afflicting working women. She extended support to all women in the audience for any kind of medical tests and treatment at both King George’s Medical University and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, the two prime medical institutes of the city that are headed by her.

Dr Nityanand also suggested that Integral University formulate strategies and solutions to help its women workforce and submit a proposal to the state ministry of health and forward the same to policy makers for its implementation.

The keynote lecture for the inaugural session was delivered by Farah Usmani, global vice-president SAFAR Foundation.