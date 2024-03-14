Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur twin in stylish pastel lilac outfits during day-out; prove it is the spring 2024 colour

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor got papped together in Mumbai today. The paparazzi clicked the couple while exiting a shoot location. The two actors chose matching pastel lilac ensembles for the occasion. While Ananya wore a stylish mini dress, Aditya complemented her in a pastel lilac shirt, white pants and matching crewneck T-shirt. Their stylish ensembles proved that pastel lilac is the colour you want in your Spring 2024 wardrobe. Scroll through to check out what Ananya and Aditya wore. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur twin in stylish pastel lilac outfits during a day-out. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur twin during an outing

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Reportedly, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur did a photoshoot together. The paparazzi clicked them as they stepped out of the shoot venue. Ananya chose a pastel lilac dress for the occasion. It features a drop shoulder neckline with a broad strap and a twisted one on the other side. The gathered design, figure-hugging silhouette, and a mini hem length added a stylish touch to the outfit. Ananya wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, including tan-coloured flat sandals and a statement gemstone-adorned ring.

Meanwhile, Ananya kept the glam minimal with the mini dress. She chose subtle pink eye shadow, rouge on the cheekbones, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, kohl-adorned waterline, beaming highlighter, and rose pink lip shade for the makeup picks. Lastly, centre-parted loose silky straight locks gave the outfit a finishing touch.

As for Aditya Roy Kapur, the actor looked dapper in a white crewneck top featuring a relaxed fitting. He wore it with white straight-leg fitted pants that come with a mid-rise waistline. Lastly, a pastel lilac shirt with a collared neckline, an open front, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, and front pockets completed his look for the photoshoot. White sneakers, trimmed beard, and backswept hairdo rounded it all off.

About Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

This is not the first time Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been spotted on an outing together. However, both of them refuse to talk much about their relationship. They've been spotted partying together and heading on vacations in the past.