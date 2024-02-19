Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur attend a premiere together. See pics

Actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were recently spotted at an event in Mumbai. In pictures shared by India Signing Hands on their X account, the couple can be seen all smiles as they pose for clicks at the premiere of Constellations. (Also Read: After turning 25, I feel more responsible than before, says Ananya Panday) Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday at the premiere(X)

The pictures

Sharing the pictures on X and Instagram, India Signing Hands wrote, “Had a delightful time chatting with #Bollywood stars #AdityaRoyKapur and @ananyapandayy at the premiere of 'Constellations' in #Mumbai. #accessibility #inclusivity #signlanguage #Cinema #movies.”

They added, “We discussed making theatre and #entertainment inclusive for the #Deaf, as well as raising awareness about the #DeafCommunity and #IndianSignLanguage. Their humility and sincerity truly touched us. Here's wishing them the best for their future endeavors!”

Ananya and Aditya

In the pictures, Aditya and Ananya can be seen dressed in casuals and interacting with the team. This is not the first time they’ve been spotted together despite both of them refusing to talk much about their relationship. They’ve been spotted partying together and heading on vacations in the past. On Valentine’s Day, Ananya had shared a picture of her holding a red heart-shaped balloon while she cat in a car and another picture of bright sunflowers. “I (heart emoji) the day of (heart emoji)!!! A big Valentine’s Day hug to everyone (hugs emojis),” she wrote, sharing the post. She also once told she finds Aditya ‘hot’ on an episode of Koffee With Karan.

Recent work

Ananya was recently seen in Netflix India’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age tale also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She received praise for her performance in the film. She will soon be seen in Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. Aditya was last seen in Gumraah, the Hindi remake of Tamil film Thadam with Mrunal Thakur as his co-star. He will soon star in Metro… In Dino.

