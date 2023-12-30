Ananya Panday says ‘I hate situationship’ after rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur's Koffee With Karan comment

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating since last year. Although Aditya Roy Kapur said he is in a ‘situationship’ during his recent appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan season 8, Ananya in an interview with India Today said she disapproves of the new dating concept. She added she doesn't believe in faking relationship status just for the sake of social media. Also read: Suhana Khan, Orry party with rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are rumoured to be dating.

Ananya on situationships

Ananya Panday said, "I hate situationships. I don't like that term only. Also, I'm not on a dating app and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I'm not someone, who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.”

What happened on Koffee With Karan?

In Koffee with Karan, Aditya Roy Kapur was asked by Karan Johar, "Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday?" The actor replied, "You see Karan, you said on your show – ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies."

“But she said that she is very Ananya Coy Kapur,” added Karan. “And I am Aditya Joy Kapur, as of now," Aditya said in response. "Yes, you mean you are joyously in a situationship," Karan further said and Aditya replied, "Yes, I am quite joyous." "You are quite joyous. So the first word that comes to your mind when I say Ananya is Joy?" also asked Karan. Aditya shared, "Yes. Pure joy, bliss."

Ananya and Aditya's dating rumours

Ananya and Aditya are often seen out and about in Mumbai together. Recently they were seen flying out of Mumbai seemingly for their New Year's vacation. Previously several candid photos of them from their international holiday had surfaced online. Both of them are yet to officially announce the relationship.

Aditya will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino. On the other hand, Ananya is currently basking in the success of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, for which she has been getting rave reviews. It's streaming on Netflix.

