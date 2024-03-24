Sara Ali Khan's ivory sequin, pearl saree and floral blouse will glam-up your Holi celebrations. Check out its price

Sara Ali Khan's sartorial choices these past few weeks for promotions of her films have delighted her followers. The star's choices have varied from glamorous co-ord sets and bodycon dresses to ethereal sarees. Recently, celebrity stylist Ami Patel shared another look from Sara Ali Khan's promotional outing for her film Ae Watan Mere Watan. She wore an ivory organza saree for the occasion, perfect for glamming up your Holi celebrations. Scroll down to see Sara's pictures in the ethnic ensemble and find its price. Sara Ali Khan looks ethereal in an ivory saree and a floral deep-neck blouse. (Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's dazzling ivory saree for Holi celebrations

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel posted Sara Ali Khan's pictures in the ivory saree on her Instagram page. She shared details of her ethereal ethnic look in the caption. While Ami and Anushka Damani styled Sara in the six yards, the ensemble is from the designer Nachiket Barve's eponymous label.

What is the price of Sara Ali Khan's ivory saree?

The price of the saree Sara Ali Khan wore to promote her film. (nachiketbarve)

The saree is available on Nachiket Barve's official website. It is called the Nova Saree with Astral Appliqué Blouse. It is from the designer's Lightness of Being collection. Adding it to your closet will cost you ₹1,74,850.

Coming to the intricate details of Sara's ethnic look, the gossamer ivory saree features colourful sequin embroidery done in floral patterns, beaded embellishments, and scalloped borders. Sara wore the organza drape in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

Sara beautified the six yards by pairing it with a matching blouse set featuring a plunging neckline, floral applique work, pearl embellishments, a fitted silhouette, a back closure, a deep back design, and a cropped hem exposing her midriff.

Lastly, Sara chose minimal additions for accessories, including floral diamond earrings, a statement ring, and high heels. For the glam picks she chose, feathered brows, glossy mauve lip shade, matching nail paint, subtle eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, smudged eyeliner, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and centre-parted loose locks styled with soft waves on the ends.