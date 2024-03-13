Sara Ali Khan's burst-of-colour floral saree for film promotions is the Holi after-party look you need. All pics inside

The colourful festival of Holi is almost here. People celebrate this auspicious festival with flowers, smearing Gulaal on each other's faces, bursting water balloons and playing with water guns. After celebrating Rango Wali Holi, they also get together with friends and family to eat delicious dishes and gorge on mouth-watering sweets at fun-filled parties. It is time for you to change from your Gulaal-smeared clothes and wear stylish ethnic looks. And we have a suggestion straight from Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe to glam up your look for the festival. Sara Ali Khan wore this colourful saree to promote her film, Ae Watan Mere Watan. (Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's burst-of-colours floral saree is your perfect Holi after-party attire

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sara Ali Khan recently stepped out in Mumbai to promote her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan. The actor chose a colourful viscose organza saree for the affair and styled it with a spaghetti-strap blouse, matching potli bag and minimal jewels. Sara's six yards belong to the fashion house Torani, a celebrity-favourite ethnic label. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled Sara in the ethnic attire. Scroll down to read our detailed description of her ensemble.

The Torani saree features colourful tassels embroidered on the borders, gota patti-adorned trims, floral patterns in shades of teal, pink, yellow, red, green and purple hues done on a light pink backdrop, and silver sequin embellishments. She styled the six yards with a matching blouse featuring think shoulder straps, pearl bead embellishments, colourful floral embroidery, a plunging neckline, a cropped hem, and a fitted bust.

Sara styled the ethnic-modern look with minimal accessories, including dainty earrings, statement floral rings, pink peep-toe pumps, and a heavily embellished potli bag adorned with tassels. Lastly, Sara chose darkened brows, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and rose pink lip shade for the glam picks. Centre-parted half-up, half-down hairdo rounded off her promotions look.

Meanwhile, Ae Watan Mere Watan will be released on March 21. Also starring Emraan Hashmi, the period film is backed by Karan Johar.