Ambanis invite US influencer to wedding after she made videos about their lavish lives for months; she loses her luggage

The Ambani family has been in news not just in India but all around the world for their lavish lifestyle, brought to the forefront once again with the imminent nuptials of their youngest son, Anant Ambani. US TikToker Julia Chafe's videos about the Ambanis' extravagant jewels might have popped up on your Instagram feed more than a few times over the last few months since the ‘Jamnagar jamboree’. And looks like she will be observing those necklaces, earrings and rings from far closer proximity this weekend. (Also read: Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wild wild haldi: Spare kurtas for everyone; Gen Z stars have best time) Julia Chafe is a gemstone wholesaler who often makes TikTok about celebrities' expensive jewellery.

Julia Chafe goes to India

The Ambani family has invited Julia to attend Anant's wedding with Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. She has been sharing videos of her journey to India, all the excitement she is feeling, including the small hiccup of losing her luggage with the flight.

A happy reunion

In a video shared on Monday, Julia showed how her followers have been manifesting for her to attending the wedding in India. She raised the phone camera to show that she was indeed on her way to India. However, she mentioned that the Aegean Airlines has lost all four of her bags and she was stuck in Athens due to it. She was visibly upset by it all and asked her followers to help get the airlines' attention and reunite her with her luggage quickly. “PLEASE TAG @olympic_air AND @aegeanairlines IN THE COMMENTS‼️ LET’S GO TO THE #AMBANIWEDDING,” she wrote in her post. The followers did their bit and Julia and her luggage had a happy reunion.

She shared a video of her getting her bags at the airport. “WE GOT OUR BAGS BACK!!!! #AMBANIWEDDING HERE WE COME!!!!!!!! Thank you so much for all of your help. If it wasn’t for all of your comments they never would’ve responded to me. I’m so grateful for my jewelry loving community 🩷 P.S. @olympic_air i hate you and you were so unhelpful.”

Now fans are waiting for her Ambani wedding coverage to kick off. Previously, she has critiqued and made scores of TikToks on the Ambani family's jewellery collection, amassing 5-8 million views on each (Instagram).

The wedding celebrations are already underway in Mumbai. Canadian superstar Justin Bieber performed at the sangeet at NMACC on Friday and the wedding, on July 12, will also be attended by the biggest celebrities from India and world over. Even David and Victoria Beckham are rumoured to be on the guest list.