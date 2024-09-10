Priyanka Chopra takes over NYC in sensational black gown at Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner. Pics

Priyanka Chopra attended the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York. The actor was among the many celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Ashley Grahan, Lindsay Lohan, Salma Hayek, Naomi Watts, and Dakota Johnson, who attended the event. Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in NYC. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a black gown at Kering event

Priyanka Chopra was the co-host at the Caring for Women dinner along with Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian, according to reports. For the occasion, the actor wore a simple yet sensational black gown. The cocktail dress elevated her style with its tailored fit and chic design elements. Read on as we decode Priyanka's look for the star-studded event.

Decoding what Priyanka Chopra wore

Priyanka's black cocktail gown features a halter neck and floral embroidered lace cups on the bust, giving off the illusion of a sheer fabric. The ensemble also features a backless design, lace cups tied in a bow on the back, a plunging scalloped neckline, a satin skirt, a floor-length hem, and a figure-skimming silhouette hugging her enviable curves.

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with black satin pumps and striking Bulgari jewels, including dangling earrings, rings, and a bracelet. Meanwhile, for the glam, she opted for feathered brows, winged eyeliner, subtle brown eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, and light contouring. Lastly, she styled her hair in a centre parting and left them loose. Soft waves with curtain bangs added definition and framed her face.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Priyanka's all-black look for the Caring for Women dinner gala. One fan wrote, “She is so pretty.” Another simply called the actor ‘stunning’. A user commented, “She never fails to look amazing.”

On the work front

Priyanka recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming film, The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It features the actor as a former female pirate in a 19th-century Caribbean setting. She also has the action comedy Heads of State with John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid. It is directed by Ilya Naishuller.